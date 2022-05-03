Not even the confirmation that even members of the Government were spied on with the Pegasus computer program has made the PSOE change its position. The vote against the socialists in the Board of Spokespersons, in addition to those of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, has closed the door this Tuesday to the constitution of an investigation commission in Congress. On the other hand, the opposition groups –here with PSOE and United We Can against– have managed to force the appearance of Pedro Sánchez before the plenary session to give explanations about the telephone interventions.

Nationalist, pro-independence and minority formations brought to Tuesday’s meeting a request to open a commission to investigate the espionage operation on 65 Catalan and Basque political leaders. The request had been joined by United We Can, which has positioned itself in favor and has thus broken the voting unit with its government partner. The purples pressure the socialists to try to restore confidence with allies such as ERC, key so that the legislature does not run aground.

The vote against the PSOE does nothing but stir up some and others. “I think they are not aware of the consequences of that vote. Whoever believes that this is going to be covered up, that this is not going to happen to them and that this cannot be charged to the legislature, is not evaluating the magnitude of what we have in front of us, ”warned the Esquerra spokesman, Gabriel Rufián. The republicans already consummated a first order last Thursday by voting against the decree of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the war in Ukraine.

The ERC leader has censured the Socialists who, in these circumstances, refuse to create a working group that from Parliament can investigate the matter. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has argued in Ser that it would not make sense because those people who “know” and handle information could not reveal it in that area and has once again referred to the appearance, this week, of the person in charge of the CNI in the official secrets commission, constituted last week after an express change in the mechanism for electing its components to circumvent the veto of the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos to Esquerra and EH Bildu.

“It is clear where the responsibilities lie”



In the opinion of the nationalist spokesperson, Mertxe Aizpurua, the Executive is acting “clumsily” because, once it was known that Pedro Sánchez and Margarita Robles were also spied on, they should be “the first interested” in clarifying the case. The PNV also supported the creation of an investigation commission. “I don’t see a more appropriate case than this,” emphasized the Jeltzale spokesman, Aitor Esteban, convinced that what is known as the official secrets commission “will be useless.” In general, the partners of the Government are skeptical about the appearance of the director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, which will take place this week.

Meanwhile, the minority partner of the coalition, United We Can, reiterates its request to purge political responsibilities, although it still does not put names and surnames. On several occasions Pablo Echenique has been asked about it, but the parliamentary spokesman has avoided pronouncing the name of Margarita Robles. “It is clear where the responsibilities are”, he has limited himself to assuring.