Pedro Sánchez attended an event convened by cultural leaders “against censorship and in defense of freedom of creation” this Friday to express his support for the sector after the censorship in town halls governed by PP and Vox of plays such as Orlando, a classic by Virginia Woolf where feminism and transsexuality are dealt with, in Valdemorillo (Madrid), and the animated film Lightyear, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria), in which two women kiss.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of creation is essential in a democratic society like ours and what we have been seeing for the past few weeks is an impudent exchange of principles for armchairs that is not only affecting the rights of women and the collective LGBTI. We are also seeing how censorship is making its way in municipalities, cities and autonomous communities where films and plays are being banned, even from 100 years ago. In other words, something absolutely unthinkable”, the President of the Government stated before the event, which was added to his agenda late on Thursday. It was not the only novelty: Sánchez held a meeting in Santander yesterday that was not planned before the face-to-face with Alberto Núñez Feijóo on Monday and that, after unfulfilled expectations, Ferraz and La Moncloa want to leave behind as soon as possible.

“It is very important to claim as a PSOE candidate that not even a step back can be allowed in the free creation and free expression of our artists. We must reaffirm our will to continue advancing as we have done these four years, recognizing rights, we have increased the budget to 2,800 million and with public policies to empower our young people such as the cultural bonus, together with the social shield that we gave to artists during the pandemic. With my presence I want to say that the PSOE supports the world of culture and that we are not going to allow a step back in free expression and creation and the best tool to combat censorship is the vote”, stressed Sánchez, encouraging people to go to the polls on July 23 before attending the meeting Against a censored coexistence. After his statement, the President of the Executive has not accepted questions from the media. This Saturday he will hold a meeting in Valencia and on Sunday another in Barcelona.

“The intention of this act is to shout very loudly that culture is united. See you at the polls”, said the presenter of the meeting, the film director and screenwriter Azucena Rodríguez. The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has also attended the event in which leading figures of Spanish culture such as Luis García Montero, Marisa Paredes, Miguel Ríos, Miguel Rellán, José Carlos Plaza, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Rosa León or Kiti have gathered manver. “When I covered this play in 2017, the last thing on my mind was that it could be censored,” lamented the playwright Vanessa Martínez. The Association of Authors and Authors of Theater of Spain has shown its indignation by the cancellation of Orlando in Valdemorillo, which the Teatro de Fondo company attributes to an “ideological veto” by Vox. The association represents more than 400 professionals in Spain. “When fascism walks through the door, the first thing that goes out the window is freedom of expression. Today they censor so that tomorrow we censor ourselves”, actress María Morales added.

“Talking about censorship is talking about the misery of those who are unable to feel freedom, seeing free people makes them sick and they have so much hatred and resentment within them that they cannot avoid it. The only way to stop them is to go to the polls with the clear idea of ​​stopping them, because if not, this country will go back after so long and after the tears and blood that so many left behind,” the filmmaker Marisa Paredes warned along the same lines. . “You start by canceling works and you end up canceling people”, the actor Miguel Rellán has sentenced before some 200 people. “I come from the country of censorship, from a dictatorship that has ended with another dictatorship and it must be clear that this fight is fundamental”, closed the Nicaraguan poet and novelist Gioconda Belli, who thanked the President of the Government for his support.

After the act, Iceta has posted a photograph on his Twitter account in which he is seen with three copies of children’s magazines in Catalan horse fort and camacuc, which the municipal government of Burriana (Castellón), formed by the PP and Vox, wants to withdraw from the municipal library. “Today, in the act in which various manifestos in favor of culture and censorship were read, copies of banned children’s magazines were distributed. Let’s vote against censorship on 23-J ”, he explained. The Vox councilor and municipal head of Culture, Jesús Albiol, has justified the decision not to continue “promoting Catalan separatism with the money of the people of Burriano.”

Subsequently, the former President of the Government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has charged the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for “casting a shadow of doubt” about voting by mail. “This is only done by Donald Trump and the extreme right in the world,” Zapatero reproached in an interview on La Sexta, in which he urged the popular candidate, “if he has the courage, to say that the electoral system is exemplary ”. “In no election has the PSOE cast a shadow of doubt on the result, neither the vote by mail, nor the vote by satellite, never, and the PP in the last two campaigns has done so”, criticized the socialist leader, for whom Feijóo “has very bad intentions”.

