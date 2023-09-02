The Government is not going to give up in its attempt to make Luis Rubiales stop presiding over the Spanish Football Federation after his “embarrassing” performance in the final of the Women’s World Cup that had as its epicenter his non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso, after the setback that supposed that the Administrative Court of Sport has limited the disciplinary process against a sports leader to one file for two serious, not very serious conducts. That is the adjective, embarrassing, that the acting president of the Executive Branch, Pedro Sánchez, has used to refer to some “unfortunate events” and warn Rubiales, whom he has not cited by name, that “it is over”, the motto in support of Hermoso and the rest of her colleagues that has gone viral in defense of equality and feminism.

Sánchez has not clarified the path that the Government will follow to try to overcome the obstacle for its objectives that the position of the TAD entailed, beyond the announcement already made the day before that it will seek a temporary suspension of the still highest representative of the RFEF, which is complicated. that it will prosper. But he did want to make it clear, he has reiterated it several times, that “it’s over” that “husbands, boyfriends, bosses or presidents of sports federations” violate the rights of women because the feminist wave is “unstoppable.” And he has made an effort to deny that this damages the external image of Spain despite the powerful repercussion that the case has had throughout the world: “the Spain brand”, he has emphasized, is “the exemplary reaction of the players and the spectacular of society against machismo.

The Government faces the blow to its strategy to try to remove Luis Rubiales from his position, who has represented the resolution of the Administrative Court of Sports. Sports justice has left the behavior of the president of the RFEF serious, both in terms of the unwanted kiss by Jenni Hermoso and the celebration touching her genitals that she starred in the box with Queen Letizia and before the global audience of the final of the World Cup; Failure to elevate the events to the category of very serious deprives the Executive of the legal tool that it intended to provide the Superior Sports Council (CSD) to immediately disqualify Rubiales to remove him from his federative responsibilities.

Controversy in the Government



The Government, which did not hide its disappointment yesterday in the urgent appearance with which the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, reacted to the TAD’s decision, has activated a last and difficult way for it to prosper, the request for the precautionary suspension of Rubiales, that if he cannot return to his office today it is because FIFA decided a week ago to veto him from his national and international duties for 90 days. Moncloa’s claim to put an end to Rubiales’ controversial mandate, with the vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, making her socialist allies ugly by what she interprets as a lack of diligence in the conduct of the head of the RFEF, has come up against two serious drawbacks.

The TAD has opened a file on Rubiales for actions that it reduces to serious: on the one hand, the court does not consider that the forced kiss of Hermoso is the product of an abuse of power, the description that the Executive was pursuing; and, on the other, it mitigates the seriousness of their indecent public expressions because it is the classification allowed by the Sports Law of 1990, which the court accepts given that the Government has not yet developed the new regulations that do toughen the sanctions in these same assumptions