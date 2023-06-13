The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has warned that the consequences of the suppression of the measures agreed with Brussels “would be serious” in terms of setbacks, not only due to a matter of legal certainty, but also because they entail a “real budgetary risk”. .

“Breaching our commitments to Europe has clear consequences. There are other countries with governments that are extremely leaning to the right that are already suffering from this situation, paying a huge toll in terms of reputational cost”, the president warned during his speech at the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the economic newspaper Cinco Días in the Royal Theater of Madrid.

The head of the Executive has denounced that the intention of the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is to repeal certain laws promoted by the current Executive if he wins the general elections on July 23. “I don’t know what Mr. Feijóo will think, I can imagine what Mr. Abascal thinks, but, frankly, I don’t want Spain to look like those countries,” he warned.

He also recalled that these measures, such as the labor or pension reform, have been agreed with the European Commission and were incorporated into the country recommendations that Brussels has made to Spain year after year and that have not been possible until now.

“Therefore, the elimination or revocation of measures agreed with Europe and already implemented supposes, in political terms and in budgetary terms, contravening the regulation of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism”, the president reiterated.

He has thus stressed that the elimination of these measures has clear consequences in sanctioning procedures or in the arrival of the next disbursements of funds from the Recovery Plan. “This is not something abstract, we are seeing it in other parts of Europe. There are other European partners with governments extraordinarily leaning to the right that are already suffering from this situation, paying a huge toll in terms of reputational cost”, he reiterated.

“A legislature of crisis after crisis”



Sánchez has highlighted the “success” of the political model promoted in these years in the face of the “catastrophic” messages of the opposition. “Few could have anticipated such a positive evolution of the Spanish economy in recent months,” he stressed.

The head of the Executive has not only alluded to the upward revisions of forecasts for the Spanish Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from different national and international organizations that have been taking place in recent weeks, but has also highlighted achievements such as the reduction of temporary in new contracts, the employment record or the improvement in exports and the current account balance.

«It has been a legislature of crisis after crisis […] And even so, today Spain has 1.4 million more people working than at the beginning of the legislature”, stressed the head of the Executive.

An economical “package”



The president has taken advantage of his speech to once again urge the PP to sit down and debate the elections on July 23, not only face to face between the leaders of the PP and PSOE formations, but also with the different representatives of each side. “We have an economic project, we have a team. I would say that we have a great team », he stressed.

Sánchez has highlighted current members of the Executive, such as the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño; the Third Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera; the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero; the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles or the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá.

«Does the PP have a plan for the Spanish economy? If you can’t play with something, it’s the economy. It is essential that they clarify it as soon as possible,” the president reiterated, after also demanding that he be “transparent” regarding his economic team.