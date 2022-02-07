RC Madrid Monday, February 7, 2022, 01:26



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, affirmed this Sunday, after deciding that the Ombudsman be the institution in charge of independently investigating the abuses that could have been committed within the Catholic Church, that “the victims cannot continue silenced” and that the objective is that these aggressions “do not go unpunished”.

In this sense, he advocated that these inquiries be entrusted to the Ombudsman, not to a parliamentary commission, which entails the danger of setting up a media circus. Sánchez made this decision after meeting last Thursday with one of the victims of these abuses, the writer Alejandro Palomas.

Palomas expressed his satisfaction with the Executive’s commitment after learning that it will promote the investigation through a non-law proposal. The socialist group will present this Monday the initiative that leaves the drafting of a report in the hands of the Ombudsman, advised by a committee of experts and representatives of various institutions, including the Church. “We did it. The echo of many small voices is, added together, an earthquake. Today is a great day,” Palomas said on Twitter.

Sánchez argued that “the victims cannot continue to be silenced. It is time to repair your pain and prevent it from happening again. With the commitment that the abuses committed within the Church do not go unpunished. Thank you, Alejandro Palomas, for your voice, one of the many that have paved the way. The investigation is intended to purge responsibilities without obstructing the path of dialogue launched with Cardinal Juan José Omella.