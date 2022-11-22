Pedro Sánchez does not wrinkle, he reaffirms the support given to the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the protection of the government coalition in the crisis unleashed by the review of sentences after the entry into force of the law of ‘only Yes is yes’. This Tuesday, at the inauguration of the XXII Congress of the Socialist International Women, which is being held in Madrid, the Socialist Secretary General defended the feminism of the history of the PSOE and that of the Government. And in that legacy he also included the rule that was the subject of controversy, the law for the comprehensive guarantee of women’s sexual freedom. The President of the Government explained that it is a norm whose main objective is to reinforce the security of women in the face of sexual assaults and also erected it as an instrument so that a victim will never again be questioned when they suffer violence. “That is the purpose of feminist policies,” he claimed about the norm. In addition, Sánchez explained that this text is part of the long journey that all women in civil society and also in the judiciary and all administrations have to their credit.

The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, also referred to this rule on Tuesday. She defended that this legal figure supposes “a change of model”, for which reason “it needs balances and adjustments”. “It is important to have the victimological version before the punitive one,” he added, also in line with the president’s statements in favor of putting the victim at the center, to protect them and so that they do not become victims and, in the event of suffering violence, not revictimize it. “We have to be prudent, wait to see what the Supreme Court says,” Llop added, in any case.

Video.



The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, calls for “calm” with the law of ‘only yes is yes’: “It is a good law” /



PS



Along with this law, President Sánchez recalled before an audience made up of the women of the Socialist International that the Spanish Government has also promoted the comprehensive law for the protection of children and adolescents, as well as the norm that regulates equal pay between women and men and the equalization of paternity and maternity leave. Likewise, he recalled the renewal of the State Pact against gender violence, a “transversal agreement”, he assured, from which the ultra-right was “erased”, but which is a “common cause” of all Spanish society.

In this sense, Sánchez pointed out that in the General State Budgets for 2023 that are about to be approved in the Chamber, the item allocated to Equality amounts to 573 million euros, compared to 183 million of the previous popular government.

With these regulations, said Pedro Sánchez, the action of the current government “takes over” from the women who defended the pregnancy termination law approved by the first government of Felipe González in 1985 or the first equality law, in 2007, already with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero at the head of the Executive. With this record, the President of the Government highlighted Spain as a country that has advanced in equality “with a firm step” and the role played by the PSOE in achieving it: thus, he defended that the prime ministers arrived with socialist presidents and highlighted the Commitment to parity in all socialist teams and to the “zipper” lists (interspersing men and women): “The PSOE has guaranteed real and effective equality in all its estates and levels.”

To achieve progress, Sánchez admitted the inspiration of other social democratic leaders in the European sphere, such as Olof Palme or Billy Brandt, and affirmed that Spain is now the country that inspires. “Gender equality and equal representation of society in any social democratic organization is the DNA of our ideological creed,” defended the president, who added that this does not respond to “sectoral policies”, but rather they are “transversal, horizontal policies” . Sánchez spoke of Spain as a “pioneering country in equality and a reference that accompanies not only with words but with deeds” the “feminist commitment”.

Pedro Sánchez, before the Socialist International Women, boasted of presiding over a Government with more women than men and with the largest number of women in all of Europe and after referring to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, also deputy general secretary of the PSOE, made a brief profile of the three vice presidents. De Teresa Ribera highlighted that she is a pioneer in the fight against climate change and the architect of the “Iberian solution” or gas cap; Yolanda Díaz, who together with her has promoted the largest increase in the minimum wage and labor rights have been recovered; and Nadia Calviño, who chairs the monetary and financial committee of the International Monetary Fund, which makes her a very important person in Spanish and international politics.

In his speech, Sánchez also had words for the Ukrainian women and girls who suffer the consequences of the war and recalled the vulnerability of women in conflict zones, in addition to the struggle of Iranian women. He also listed statistics on the disadvantages of women in the world: more than 2.4 billion women do not have the same economic rights as men, barely hold one in four seats in national parliaments, and one in three has suffered physical or sex in the last twelve months.