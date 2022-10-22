Pedro Sánchez, during his speech, this Saturday, at the event organized by the PSOE in Soria. Wifredo Garcia Alvaro (EFE)

With just six months to go before the electoral race that will run between the municipal and regional elections of May 2023 and the general elections scheduled for the end of the year officially begins, the Socialists claim their management during the years marked by the covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian war. “The Government has a plan: that no one is left behind,” said the President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, at an event in Soria this Saturday. Sánchez has taken heart from the key measures put in place by his government in the face of the “calculated ambiguity” of the PP and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “The first obligation of a politician is to give certainty,” said Sánchez. “And we clearly say yes to raising the Minimum Interprofessional Salary, yes to revaluing pensions, yes to capping the price of gas and yes to those who have more taxes paying. While others do not know what they think, because they do not position themselves in that calculated ambiguity. Although at this point we already know what the PP thinks and what interests it defends. And what interests does it not defend, which are those of the social majority in this country”, pointed out the socialist leader.

Sánchez has insisted on the speech that he already delivered last Tuesday in the Senate during his face-to-face meeting with Núñez Feijóo, whom the Prime Minister reproaches for not wanting to get involved in key decisions on how to deal with the energy crisis and its consequences generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Faced with the lack of definition of which he accuses the PP, the PSOE vindicates his measures and the president has focused on them all his intervention this Saturday at a rally on the Paseo de Espolón, in Soria. “We have to explain what we have done,” said Sánchez, who has first reviewed the management during the health crisis to explain how those measures now allow us to have the means to face Putin’s “energy blackmail” now.

“We saved lives, jobs, companies, and with a vaccination strategy that today is an example throughout the world,” said Sánchez. “I do not forget that we entered the pandemic with 4,600 ICU beds while in Germany there were 28,000. And what would have happened if we had entered with 30,000 more health professionals, who are the ones that the PP eliminated between 2010 and 2018”, asked the socialist leader, who has defended “claiming” what his Government did in the pandemic as a way to “explain” what it is going to do in the face of the energy crisis and the climate emergency. “Lessons must be drawn from these hard years of crisis,” he said.

Already focused on the key decisions of recent months, the leader of the PSOE again pointed to the PP to suggest that it look at the United Kingdom, in shock by the fiscal policy of his conservative government, which has forced Liz Truss to resign after only 45 days in office. “Public policies have to be financed with public income and those are everyone’s taxes and, especially, those who have the most”, Sánchez underlined. “To talk about social justice and fiscal justice is to lend a hand to the working classes when they are badly given: like lowering VAT on electricity. And we tell the great fortunes that they have to put their shoulders to the wheel when necessary”, insisted the general secretary of the PSOE, confronting the policies of his Executive that the PP advocates, which he has urged to clarify if he is going to revalue the pensions according to the increase in the cost of living in the event that it reaches the Government.

“He does not speak clearly, he is ambiguous. And I say, why can we guarantee a revaluation of pensions according to the CPI? It has to do with the intense job creation that is taking place, 900,000 new jobs from before the pandemic to now. More than 20 million workers contributing. Secondly, because we have carried out a labor reform that is giving dignity. 80% of jobs are permanent. And third, we are creating employment in competitive sectors that have a higher salary. That is what is allowing us to revalue pensions”, said Sánchez. “In short, labor dignity also fills the pension piggy bank and guarantees its sustainability. And this is what we have to claim against those who wanted Spain to compete in the world with low wages and job insecurity”.