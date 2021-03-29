Atlético de Madrid announced on Monday night that the coach of the women’s team, José Luis Sánchez Vera, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolated at home complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and the protocol of the First Iberdrola.

“After having a bad night after our game with Valencia, and with previous symptoms, passing the mandatory test last Friday on arrival in Madrid, with the new tests I have been reported positive for COVID “, says the Madrid coach himself in a statement published on his official Twitter profile.

One more problem for the rojiblanco team, which is not going through a good sporting moment. He is seventh in the standings, eight points behind European places, his goal of the season, and with a streak of three games without winning in the League.

“To the sporting problems, that things are not turning out to face results as we wish, We are joined by one more small stone on the way, but nothing beyond being patient, taking care of ourselves and in nothing to give war and fight again, as I always did and does this team and this club “, recognizes Sánchez Vera himself in his writing.

“The protagonists of this game are them and they are in good hands and hungry, very hungry to win this coming Saturday. It will be the first time in my professional life that I cannot accompany you near the green, but I am 24 hours close to you and you for as always, together, to take this forward “, concludes the mattress coach, aware of the sporting situation of his team, which on Sunday drew 0-0 against Valencia.

Atlético’s next meeting is on Saturday, at 12:00, against Deportivo, in which Sánchez Vera will not be able to be, who will remain isolated.