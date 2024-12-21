The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has urged the parties meeting this Saturday at the World Council of the Socialist International to resist against to a “traditional right” that “copies the extreme right.”

In his speech in Rabat before those attending this forum of the Socialist International, chaired by Sánchez, the President of the Government warned of the “advance of the extreme right” in the world, but also about how “the most traditional and most moderate right has entered into hate speech and looking back.”

“Now they not only accept the premises and principles of the extreme right, but they do something worse: they embrace, they copy those speeches with slight changes so that they are a little more acceptable to the public,” Sánchez added.

Sánchez has thus maintained that internationalism today “is more relevant than ever” in the world, in which “the great global challenges such as climate change, extreme inequalities or the brutality of wars are on the rise.

“Democracies go backwards”

The leader of the Executive has considered that “democracies are going backwards like never before in decades” and that, therefore “our values ​​and principles are challenged, from north to south and from east to west.” The socialist leader’s assessment of 2024 was based on the fact that it has been a “decisive year for the world”, in which 17 countries, more than 3.4 billion people, were called to the polls. “Almost half of the planet’s population,” he stressed.

In this regard, he has offered two conclusions. The first has been that the extreme right advances “in almost every corner of the planet”, thanks to the fact that it uses technology “and anti-politics.” “Those are their weapons, as we have seen in Romania,” he added.

Sánchez highlighted “the importance of connecting global issues with national and regional policies to counteract these far-right forces.” The second conclusion that has been put forward is that the traditional and more moderate right “has finally given in, buying into the hate speech and the look at the pastand unfortunately they have ended up normalizing what until recently they considered unacceptable.





A right, he lamented, that wants to protect its voter base “at any price”, even “at the cost of giving up its own principles.” Also because can “moderate and tame the most reactionary populismas if we had not already learned from history that there are some discourses that cannot be tamed, the only thing that can be done is reject them and bury them in the past, a place from which they should never have returned,” he added.

Global Analysis

Analyzing the geostrategic scenario globally, Sánchez denounced that in Africa “we see countries devastated by extremist groups that often use tribalism, ethnicity or religion to fracture societies and fuel conflicts.” In the Middle East, he assured, “war claims thousands of lives every day, with the silence of the international community.”





“Even in the heart of Europe, the basic principles of sovereignty are threatened by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine,” he stressed. Furthermore, he has expressed the importance that in his opinion the “defense of an independent Palestinian state”, that he can live in peace with Israel under the two-state solution, and “the urgency” of “releasing the hostages captured by Hamas.” He has also advocated supporting the Lebanese and Syrians in the reconstruction of their countries.

For all this, he has asserted, in the face of a world “full of hypocrisy and double standards”, the socialists They must raise their voices “with honesty”, to demand “a renewed international order” through multilateralism and for it to be “based on rules.”

“Affection and solidarity” for the victims of Germany

The President of the Government has also expressed this Saturday his “affection and solidarity” for the deceased for the collective attack in Magdeburg, in eastern Germany, and their families, an event that he described as a “terrible attack”

“My opening words are for the German citizens, especially for the victims of the terrible attack at the Christmas market. To them we send all our affection and solidarity of the Socialist International in this moment of pain,” he assured at the beginning of his speech.