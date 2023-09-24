The acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, accused the PP this Sunday of boycotting itself with a demonstration four days before the inauguration of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, he has reproached the popular party for not believing in themselves and has charged harshly against the popular leader, who in his opinion is going from “bad to worse.” “Feijóo appeals to the worst of corruptions: transfuguism,” he said.

This Sunday, Sánchez reopened the door to amnesty. It is the second time that he has done it in a week: first in New York and now in Gavà (Barcelona), at the Rose Festival, the event with the militancy that the PSC celebrates every year at the beginning of the political year.

The socialist leader has taken it for granted that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will fail at next week’s investiture plenary session and has guaranteed that there will be a socialist government with Sumar, because the “numbers” appear. “We are going to look for votes even under the stones,” he stated. The objective he has pointed out is that the sooner he can form a government to “advance in rights and coexistence.” “The method is dialogue,” he said, and the framework is the Constitution.

Sánchez, who has denied that Spain is breaking up and sinking, as claimed by the right, hopes to soon gain a majority to be able to be sworn in. This implies reaching an agreement with Junts, whose seven deputies are decisive. The socialist candidate still does not mention the word amnesty, but the demand made by the independentistas is at the center of the political debate for his investiture. The socialist leader advocates “turning the page”, he has justified. “We are committed to coexistence, reunion and harmony,” he stated before some 15,000 PSC supporters, on the same day that the PP has called a demonstration in Madrid against the amnesty. «Today they demonstrate against a socialist Government. I’m sorry: there is going to be a socialist government from the party of Yolanda Díaz,” he proclaimed.

The leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, has also advocated continuing to move forward, with determination, with coherence and with realism, with respect, with confidence and always within the framework of the Constitution.” Illa, who has conspired to be the next president of the Generalitat, has highlighted that Sánchez has opened a path of coexistence in Catalonia and has offered all the support and confidence of the Catalan socialists to continue moving forward.