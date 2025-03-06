The president of the Government has indicated that they have to make “an anticipated effort” regarding what had been marked at first

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, said Thursday that he is willing to make “an effort” for the expense in defense of Spain to reach 2% of GDP before the year 2029, an at first scheduled date.

In the press conference after the extraordinary summit of European leaders that have been held in the community capital, he said they have to make “an anticipated effort” with respect to what had been marked at first, which was 2029. “Therefore, the answer is yes,” he has remarked when questioned about whether the investment will increase to reach that level of spending before.

As indicated, he will transfer this position to the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the rest of the parliamentary groups with which he will meet next Thursday-all less vox.

In this way Sánchez has been shown supporter of following the European Commission’s proposalwhich has raised new tools, including the flexibility of fiscal rules, to invest “more and better” and make a common diagnosis of the capacities that Europe needs as a whole, not every country.