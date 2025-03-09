The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezwill meet this week A year since the last time he went to the control session to the government in the Senate, which leads to the absolute majority of the Pp from the July 23, 2023 elections.

The chief of the Executive will avoid the Upper House again, this time for an official trip to Finland and Luxembourg. The last time – and first and unique to this legislature – that Sanchez underwent the control of the Senate was March 12 of last year. It was in a very bronco debate with the spokeswoman of the PP in the upper house, Alicia García, with whom she crossed reproaches and insults.

The PP threatened the president of the Government with cite him in the Investigation Commission In the Senate on the Koldo case, as he did later – although he still does not summon him. And Sánchez took advantage of the 11-M ephemeris to spite him that “the great lie” of the government of José María Aznarwhich pointed to ETA like the responsible for attacks“It is the founding act of the destructive political project” that the main opposition party “has represents this part for 20 years.”

A year later, the PSOE considers that the PP has converted the Senate “into An attack and resistance office“Against Sánchez, which is why the president of the Government no longer goes to the upper house.

In the previous legislature, when the PSOE had a broad majority, Sánchez presumed to be one of the government presidents that More went to the Senate. In fact, with the landing of Alberto Núñez Feijóo In national policy, he made six appearances at his own request before the plenary in just one year, compared to the only time he did Mariano Rajoy In almost seven.