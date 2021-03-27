There is nothing new in the PSOE campaign for the Madrid elections that Pedro Sánchez has entrusted to his chief of staff, Iván Redondo. As in the calls for the 2019 general elections, the objective is to conquer the center and win the votes that Ciudadanos seems to be losing in abundance. So the strategy, also based on the fear of Vox, did not work. But it did do so in the most recent Catalan elections, in which the PSC became the most voted force with little chance of governing. Although in that appointment other keys operated.

The current bet collides, as it did two years ago, with a reality that is difficult to ignore: the rejection of the moderate voter to United We Can and to the figure of Pablo Iglesias, who then and now is perceived as an unavoidable partner to form the Executive. Sánchez tried to neutralize this fear today. During the presentation of the candidacy for the elections of May 4, the PSM, configured in its primary positions from La Moncloa, argued that whoever wants to govern with Ángel Gabilondo must renounce “extremism.”

The former Minister of Education himself launched that idea last Monday in an interview in La Sexta that his campaign team considered crucial to lay the foundations of his electoral discourse: “With this Iglesias, no,” he said when asked who he wanted to join. forces to be able to take the reins of the community.

Low profitability



The same chain published a survey on Friday that is not very flattering for the interests of the PSOE, which in the 2019 call managed to position itself as the most voted for the first time in 24 years. The poll gives Gabilondo one more seat than two years ago, but the one who would make the most of the collapse of Cs, which would not even achieve representation in the Assembly by not exceeding 5% of the votes, would be Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who from 30 seats would pass 59 Even so, Sánchez and Redondo maintain their story.

The chief executive argued that the PSOE is the only real option to avoid the government of the “ultra-right and far-right” and promised moderation. Among other things, he once again scared away the specter of a tax reform for Madrid defended by his party and its Council of Ministers until the day before yesterday. “From the first moment, our effort will be to convene a social majority around a government focused on what is important: vaccination, recovery, social protection,” he said.