Pedro Sánchez has become the European president with a clearer position on the Gaza war by openly demanding an immediate ceasefire from Israel. The Spanish president clearly rejects the indiscriminate bombings ordered by Benjamin Netanyahu, which after six months of war have already left 32,500 dead and 1.1 million people in a situation of authentic food catastrophe. This line, which according to the head of the Executive has great social support in Spain, both on the left and in part of the right, has brought him closer not only to Latin American leaders such as the Brazilian Lula or the Chilean Gabriel Boric, whom has recently visited, which are highly critical of Netanyahu's Government, but also the countries of the Arab world, in which Sánchez seeks increasing influence. And it has also caused growing tension with Netanyahu, as could be seen in the trip that the Spaniard made to Israel, Palestine and Egypt accompanied by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo.

In this context, the president begins this Monday a three-day tour that will take him to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, three Arab countries that play a decisive role in the Gaza crisis. With meetings with his top leaders, Sánchez will seek to increase his influence in the region and reinforce the two-state solution. The Spanish leader took an important leap last week within the framework of the European Union summit, when he led an agreement with Ireland, Malta and Slovenia by which the four countries commit to recognizing the Palestinian State as soon as possible. In Brussels, Sánchez explained that there is no date set for this decisive gesture, although the right moment is being sought for it to be useful in solving the conflict.

In the Belgian capital, Sánchez insisted that the two-state solution – Israel and Palestine – will only be viable if, at the same time that Western countries recognize Palestine – Spain is willing to lead that path – the Arabs do so with Israel. , something that only a few have done. This recognition by Israel will undoubtedly be on the table during his trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two countries that have not yet done so, while Jordan did. In fact, the Gaza war has arrived just at the moment when there was a certain rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a horizon that the 32,500 deaths in Gaza at the hands of Israel have completely pushed away. Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar maintain open dialogue with Israel and in fact the latter is decisive in mediation attempts to seek truces or solutions to the war.

The Gaza issue is not only part of Sánchez's international agenda, to which he places a lot of focus, much more than his two predecessors, Mariano Rajoy and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. In La Moncloa they also see Gaza as a matter of national politics, because Spanish public opinion follows this issue very closely and, according to Sánchez, demands a clear position from his Government. In fact, the PP, which criticized Sánchez for his tensions with Israel, has not made this issue a major flag of opposition to the Government. Surveys indicate great empathy in Spanish society with Palestinian suffering beyond ideological issues. In fact, the PP also defended the recognition of Palestine in a proposal supported in Congress by the two major parties in 2014.

Sánchez has committed to making this recognition effective in this legislature, for which a decision in the Council of Ministers would be enough, which does not seem imminent but is publicly committed to when the right moment appears. This firm position of Sánchez on the Palestinian issue also brings him closer to his coalition partner, Sumar, who has always demanded the recognition of this State.

In Brussels, Sánchez claimed last week that “it is important that different countries from different political families and different areas” such as Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia join the initiative to recognize Palestine. Belgium did not do so because there is no consensus within the government coalition, but Alexander De Croo is very close to Sánchez's positions, as could be seen in the joint press conference that both offered in Rafah, on the border between Egypt and Gaza, and which provoked an angry reaction from Netanyahu over criticism of his indiscriminate bombings. Sánchez condemns at all times and in a categorical manner the Hamas massacre on October 7, and demands the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages, but demands that Israel respond proportionately and respectful of international law and believes that it is not doing so. .

The truth is that several important European countries, led by Germany, maintain strong support for Israel and reject the more direct terms to demand the ceasefire that Sánchez and these other countries defend. This has caused even the US, a traditional ally of Israel, to use stronger language than the EU to demand that the bombings immediately stop. With his trip to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Sánchez shows that his commitment to the position of the two States and the recognition of Palestine is firm, and he has special interest in strengthening his influence in the Arab world taking advantage of the fact that he heads the EU clearest line of rejection of Israel's attacks on Gaza. The tour also takes place in the middle of Ramadan, a particularly symbolic moment in all Muslim countries.

Sánchez will meet in Amman with the Jordanian king, Abdullah II; in Riyadh with the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán, and in Doha with the Qatari emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The main objective of the trip is political, with interest focused on the war in Gaza, but Sánchez also has an economic agenda to discuss with these leaders and it is certain that he will not miss the opportunity. With Bin Salmán, the controversial Saudi prince whom US intelligence reports place behind the 2018 murder of critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Sánchez will be able to talk about the entry of the Saudi STC group into Telefónica, where it has acquired 9.9%, a movement to which La Moncloa has responded with the decision that SEPI buy 10% of the company to be its first shareholder, which has already begun to be carried out. Qatar also has strong economic interests in Spain – especially in Iberdrola, IAG, Colonial and El Corte Inglés – and has announced its intention to increase its investments in the country by another 5 billion euros, something that will undoubtedly also be on the agenda of the meetings in Doha. The trip, in any case, has the main objective of seeking a way out of the war in Gaza after six months and strengthening the Spanish position in a decisive region to which Sánchez has dedicated special attention since arriving at La Moncloa in 2018.

