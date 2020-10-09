The covid has stopped everything, including the international agenda of Pedro Sánchez, the first Spanish president to speak fluent English and one of the most travelers. But little by little La Moncloa tries to return to normality and recover the pending trips. That is why the president arrived in Algeria on Wednesday night, a visit that is always among the first of any Spanish government, after Morocco – a country that Sánchez visited shortly before the pandemic broke out – with two key issues on the agenda: an economic one, with a view to renegotiating the price of large energy contracts with the African country downwards – half of the gas that Spain imports is Algerian. Spain has very long-term contracts with the African country that now, with the price drop, make it pay for gas above the market price.

Naturgy has announced, coinciding with the visit, that it has reached an agreement with the Algerian Sonatrach to review these contracts. The text was closed at dawn, shortly after the arrival of Sánchez’s delegation with the president of Naturgy, Francisco Reynes, who was traveling on the official plane with other businessmen. The contracts will be extended until 2030 but prices will be lowered in return, although the companies do not specify how much. Sánchez also seeks to open up new business possibilities – he travels with several businessmen and the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and has organized a business summit in Algiers – and to solve a delicate issue: the control of irregular immigration from this strategic neighbor.

The arrival of irregular immigrants from this country to Spain has multiplied by five since the beginning of the year, and the situation could worsen due to the deep crisis that the country is experiencing, paralyzed since March by the covid and with problems due to the sharp drop in the price of gas , its main asset. The Government of Sánchez maintains a close collaboration with that of Abdelmadjid Tebounne, the new president. Algeria always accepts the return of its nationals when they arrive irregularly in Spain, but La Moncloa wants to achieve a reinforcement of control. Fernando Grande Marlaska was already in Algiers two months ago with this objective.

Sánchez explained on the plane, in an informal conversation with journalists, that Spain intends with the trip to help reinforce the international image of the new Algerian government, which emerged after years of turmoil and the fall of Abdelaziz Bouteflika due to popular pressure after 20 years in the power, and above all to strengthen a strategic relationship that has not caused major problems in recent years. Algerian citizens peacefully press to end the military regime that has dominated the country since 2019, but the protests have been interrupted by the covid. In Algiers, most citizens wear masks and the city undergoes a strict curfew at night to reduce infections. The country is almost completely closed and the airport deserted.

Sánchez thus resumes his international agenda that he will now multiply to make up for lost time but with his eyes set on Spain, where the opposition and even a semi-allied like Ciudadanos press for the resignation of Pablo Iglesias resigns by the decision of the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón to ask the Supreme Court to investigate the Dina case. Sánchez called Iglesias yesterday and expressed his support, as he explained to journalists in that informal conversation.

The president assures that he is not worried about the matter. For now, the Government hopes that the case does not proceed. It has the antecedent of the National Court room that overthrew the previous decisions of García Castellón on Iglesias following the criteria of the prosecution. And trust the Supreme to do the same. Iglesias is determined to resist because, according to sources from United We Can, he considers García Castellón’s car a scandal. And he has the support of Sánchez to do it.

The case therefore does not threaten for the moment to break the Government, although nobody knows what would happen if the Supreme Court decided to go ahead and impute the second vice president, something that the Executive sees as unlikely but that would greatly aggravate the situation.

Sánchez was shown in that informal conversation in the plane calm with the situation and convinced that in Spain the political situation will calm down as soon as the central issue of the politics of the coming years begins to be discussed: the European reconstruction fund. The president explains that spending that money well and achieving with it modernize Spain and rebuild the economy is a huge challenge not only for the Executive, but also for the autonomous communities and city councils, which are the ones that most need the funds and those that will spend a good part from them.

Sánchez believes that, despite the evident tension with the PP, in Spain there is more political unity than it seems because the Government, the autonomous communities and the municipalities will agree to distribute that money that everyone needs. The president cites the example of Ourense, confined to the order of the Government despite the fact that the Xunta de Galicia, of the PP, voted against that regulation, to show that there is a lot of political over-acting but at the moment of truth there is agreement, and he believes that there will be for the distribution of these European funds.

Sánchez tried to downplay the importance of the confrontation with Madrid, although he made it clear that the figures are not good and that therefore it is presumable that the partial confinement of the capital will have to be maintained for a time, contrary to what the regional government is asking for , of the PP.

Spain has the worst COVID figures in all of Europe, but Sánchez insists that it makes no sense to settle into pessimism because the Spanish economy has already demonstrated its great recovery capacity several times and believes that this time it will be similar and with the help of the European fund will be able to come out strong.

Sánchez is focused on negotiating the fine print of the fund, but he also does not believe that there are conditions that force him to change his political line on fundamental issues such as pensions or labor reform.

The president is now focused on the deployment of the recovery plan, whose presentation was overshadowed by García Castellón’s decision on Iglesias, something that the Government does not consider accidental. The text has not been discussed with the opposition, but it will be with the autonomous communities, which will also have a conference of presidents on October 26 with the unprecedented presence of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.