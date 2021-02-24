The new Transparency counselor advances that he will focus on regeneration in these two years that remain in his mandate and announces a new regulation to avoid revolving doors
Possibly the Ministry of Transparency has the most beautiful headquarters of all public institutions, the Casa Díaz-Cassou, an emblem of modernist architecture in Murcia and classified as a Site of Cultural Interest. In this building, the new director, José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa (Los Montesinos,
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.