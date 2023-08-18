Pedro Sánchez cannot continue to act as if what is an institutional and judicial anomaly were normal





Evidently the palace games, typical of our second republic, of which Senator Matteo Renzi was one of the major protagonists, have crossed national borders, even arriving in Spain. The vote last July 23, in fact, in the Iberian country, which saw a relative victory of the popular parties, but without an absolute majority to be able to form a government, created a situation of institutional blockade, which the socialists are trying to overcome advantage, going down to hard compromises with the Catalans of Junt di Carles Puigdemont.

From his good Belgian retreat in Waterloo, the controversial Catalan leader, and now MEP, seems to want to simmer the socialists and Sanchezlooking forward to a juicy revenge on the Spanish government, which forced him into exile, after the events of the 2017 referendum. “It is already a novelty that Parliament is inaugurated in mid-August in Spain, but the most significant fact of what happened Thursday is that, as expected, the Congress of Deputies was formed under the designs of a seditious putschist, prosecuted for corruption and who is fleeing the country.

Pedro Sánchez cannot continue to act as if what is an institutional and judicial anomaly were normal: that the fugitive Carles Puigdemont, through the seven Junts deputies, can impose its conditions to decide who will be the highest authorities of a state against which it has rebelled by manipulating the Catalan institutions.” writes the director of the ABC newspaper in a harsh editorial yesterday, Julian Quirós. Yesterday we witnessed the election by absolute majority, with 178 votes in favor (therefore also the decisive seven of Junts) of the president of the Chamber, the socialist Francina Armengol, who with the Junt leader, Puigdemont, has for some time close relationship of mutual respect and trust.

