In the last few days, Madrid Metro has been filled with posters critical of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. These stickers, which imitate the typography of the transport company’s signs, have appeared in many stations in the capital to launch messages against the President of the Government, the ministers and even Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez.

The images of these vandalistic actions have gone viral through social networks, where many profiles critical of the socialists and their partners have not stopped publishing them in the last few hours. Among the most striking, some like the one found at the Tribunal station, where you could read «Sánchez to the Court» or the one on the platform of line 3 in Moncloa with «Corruption in Moncloa».

Pedro Sánchez has not been the only focus of the anger of these cartels, which have also counterattacked against the Executive («New Ministries accused») or the former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos. They dedicated one to the latter in Plaza España, where next to the name of the station appeared “Jéssica apartment”, in reference to the house that he bought for his supposed friend. For its part, at the Begoña station, on line 10, they added on a sticker «the Fundraiser»referring to the master’s degree taught by the president’s wife at the Complutense University.

The authorship of these actions against Pedro Sánchez is unknown

The posters appeared in these Madrid Metro stations for two days this past week, but They have already been removed. The transport company believes that the authors put up the posters just to take the photo and removed them immediately. For now, It is unknown who may be behind of these actions, although investigation continues.









These images against Pedro Sánchez occur in a key week at the judicial level for the president’s entourage. However, it was not the first time that something like this has happened in the capital’s metro stations: something similar happened with the Gaza Warwhere some platforms also appeared vandalized with this type of actions.