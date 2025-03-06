Sánchez, to Spanish companies before Trump’s threats: “It’s time to face Europe”

Pedro Sánchez never or almost never explicitly mentions the president of the United States, but always or almost always alludes in his public speeches to the path undertaken by Donald Trump at the head of the American administration. With the world looking daily every step of the tenant of the White House, the president has called on Wednesday to the Spanish business class to conminate it to the defense of the European project that Trump claims to have in his spotlight.

“It is time to face Europe, also from the world of business. It is time to defend ourselves, ”said Sanchez for a day of the Confederation of small and medium enterprises (Cepyme) and with the presence of the president of the employer, Antonio Garamendi, and several executives of the Ibex 35. In the middle Global, but to its own economy ”, in reference to the United States.

“We defend just the opposite,” he continued. “Our path is that of cooperation, that of multilateralism, that of openness to the world. Without vassalances, without prevailing the law of the strongest. ”

Pedro Sánchez has launched the warning that Europe will not remain silent or still in the face of threats that stalk it from the other side of the Atlantic. “It is time for temperance and senselessness, but also firmness. And we will defend ourselves from threats with responsibility, but we will defend ourselves, ”he said.