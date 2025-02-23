Sánchez to Montero: “I give up my closest collaborator, but a socialist president in Andalusia won”

María Jesús Montero has anticipated on February 28-Andalusia Dia-to launch in the closure of the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE-A a self-referential rally that claims Andalusianism, autonomism and progressivism as signs of identity of Andalusian socialism. “Moreno Bonilla, your time ended. It ended up living from income. The countdown has started, ”he said, after a speech of almost an hour.

He had a plenary room crowded with militants at the Armilla Fairground (Granada), which has closed this conclave with a 94.5% support to the new regional executive of the PSOE-A, headed by the young Huelva deputy, María Márquez , elected Deputy Secretary General, and the mayor of Dos Hermanas, Francisco Rodríguez, in the Ministry of Organization.

In the front row, a good part of the Council of Ministers was sitting, with President Pedro Sánchez at the head, which has repeated up to six times that Montero will be the next president of the Junta de Andalucía. “For me one of the most difficult days was when Mary Jesus told me: I want to be the general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE. It was difficult because I am going to give up one of my closest collaborators and friends. I lose a collaborator but we will win a socialist at the head of the Board, ”he said, to merge into a strong hug with his number two.

The president of the Government has rewritten the story of Montero’s return to Andalusian politics. The Vice President of the Government had no intention of returning, expressed it that way for months, but the reality of the party led by Juan Espadas, very questioned from within, and voices of authority such as former president Manuel Chaves indicated to Sánchez that to unify the Andalusian PSOE and put it in a dispute with real possibilities in the face of the absolute majority of Moreno Bonilla there was only the name of María Jesús Montero.

“In my years as president, I have never found a politician, a policy such as María Jesús Montero. He has everything and gives everything. From 26 he will give everything for Andalusia. She is an extraordinary manager of the public, a clean and committed policy with Andalusia, ”the president has gllosed from the stage.

The Andalusian PSOE Congress has closed with the International, the anthem of Andalusia, all wrapped in “Verdiblancas” flags [Montero dixit] and the feeling that Betis has sneaked into the Champions League. The socialists are strenuous of optimism this sunny Sunday of February, with Sierra Nevada in the background.

Not only does a new leader in the PSOE-A be propelled, with the armor of the Government of Spain, but those of Sánchez believe they have tied this weekend the entire legislature after agreeing with Puigdemont the withdrawal of the non-law proposition of the law on the law on the motion of trust, which is scheduled on Tuesday. “Stat calmly, there will be legislature until 2027,” Zapatero had notified the day before. “Do not you like the minimum interprofessional salary? Well, every year we govern we are going to upload the SMI, ”said Sánchez.

Montero has broken into the house of Andalusian socialism to put everything upside down, shaking the one who is still to move. He has put everyone in a permanent electoral campaign, although the elections do not touch until the summer of 2026. It is a congress that has left scars in the provinces – in Jaén an internal dispute has been unleashed to unprecedented machetes – but that predicts a rejuvenated PSOE , with renewed authority to treat you to the Almighty PP of Juanma Moreno.

The Sevillian leader has replicated the leaps that the previous executive of Juan Swords had – with more than 60 members – to accommodate all the sensibilities, families, the Susanists and, above all, to open hole to leaders picked up in their provinces for Avoid primary to provincial secretariats. It has been achieved in almost all, with the disturbing exception of Jaén, whose provincial leader, Francisco Reyes, is knocked out of Congress and with a dramatic loss of political weight in the Montero team.

Start the countdown

In the PSOE congresses, the raid speak more than the speeches. Agoras have been held, commissions have been worked and political principles have been written, but the Mollar has been to get electricity in the veins. “The countdown has started. We are in conditions, we want, we believe it. Let’s make it happen. Andalusia wins when the PSOE wins. If I go out to win, we all go out to win. We to ours, to recover the street, ”said the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Finance. Again and again he has struck the president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, accusing him of taking over “of the social conquests that the PSOE brought to Andalusia.”

The Andalusian PSOE lost the Board in 2018 and, since then, has chained four losses at the polls. In the autonomous 2022 he dug his electoral soil to the 30 deputies, at an intractable distance of the absolute majority of the PP, with 58 seats, plus the Vox mattress, which has 14 parliamentarians.

That is the mountain range that has Montero ahead that, however, has pointed out the horizon as if it were easy to cross it in a jump. “This party does not break the pressures,” he said. The reconquest of Andalusia is no longer a challenge of the regional PSOE, it is President Sánchez himself.

He repeated the name of Moreno Bonilla up to four times, telling him that his days in San Telmo are counted. “María Jesús has a vision. I have witnessed. When something is proposed, he succeeds, so sorry Moreno Bonilla, the next president of the Board will be Montero. ”

Sanchez accused the Andalusian president of having “perpetrated a privatization process” in Andalusia, while the community “enjoyed more public funds than ever.” “It is not a problem of resources, but of model. Moreno’s verb is to privatize, and that of María Jesús from 2026 will be shielding. Shield public health, education and dependence. ”

The 28F was very present in the closure of Congress. Montero took it up to refer, without appointing it, to the territorial debate and the negotiation with the Catalan independence partners who break the image of the Minister of Finance in Andalusia. Moreno’s accuse her of “betraying” her land, of agreeing “privileges” for Catalonia at the expense of her community.

“This does not deny things to other territories,” Montero stressed, “when some try to face our Andalusia with the aspirations of others to also have self -government levels, they deceive. Being a Andalusian is being against that, it is aspiring to have the same as others, it is to develop our statute of autonomy. ”

The new leader of the PSOE-A points out the Autoguenera Law of Andalusia, amended in 2007, as a half-writing map. Montero wants to emphasize the blank spaces of the statute to refute the criticisms of the PP for the Government’s pacts with Catalan independence, either generalizing debt removes, such as competence assignments within the reach of the statutes, such as the Cercanías train .

Montero gives a fly to the Andalusian PSOE: María Márquez and Francisco Rodríguez, numbers two and three of the match

“Andalusia needs us to get up again, we cannot lower our guard a single moment. We must say the 28F that it was the socialist presidents who went around this land like a sock. No one will erase our public health and education achievements, they are privatizing health and university, ”said Montero.