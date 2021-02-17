First control session of the Executive in the Congress of Deputies after the Catalan elections of 14-F COLPISA Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 09:25



“Assume a useful opposition role, with a sense of state, and fulfill your constitutional obligations. He has to choose: either the path of moderation or the path of destruction due to his complex against Vox ». Pedro Sánchez has thus responded to Pablo Casado in the first control session to the Executive in the Congress of Deputies after the Catalan elections of 14-F. “With which you are falling to talk about dismissals or resignations …”, the President of the Government told the opposition leader when he asked him if he would dismiss Pablo Iglesias for his doubts about “full democracy” in Spain. The chief executive says that his priorities are health, employment and social protection.