The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has accused Vox of wanting a Spain similar to that of the Franco regime, “great, unique and free”, to which Santiago Abascal has replied, warning that he has the support of his formation every time of more citizens. During the control session of the Government in Congress, Abascal has challenged the Chief Executive of his pact with United We Can and the parties that endorsed his inauguration, which he believes have only generated the country “ruin, death and social division.”

Against this, Sánchez recalled that the Constitution, “the greatest success of democracy in Spain,” was the result of a pact. “If there were no Constitution, the principles of the National Movement would govern, I do not know if that is what you propose,” the president has slipped.

Before this intervention, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has demanded that Sánchez dismiss his second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, for the rejection of Podemos to the request of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in the European Parliament.

In turn, the chief executive has asked the leader of the ‘popular’ to choose now the “path of moderation” instead of “perdition” and “stop being the appetizer of the main course” that each Wednesday comes after him in the control session of the Government in Congress, alluding to Vox.

Video.



Sánchez asks Casado to stop being “the appetizer of the main course” that is VOX in each control session /

Atlas

In this way, Sánchez and Casado have once again come across harsh reproaches during the control session this Wednesday, although the Prime Minister has assured that his hand “remains outstretched.” “It has to make a useful opposition, with a sense of the State, it has to pitch in, be useful. The hand is still outstretched, “he defended.

For his part, Casado has denounced that while “Spain is going to ruin”, the Executive “the only thing that he does”, in his opinion, “is to fight each other.”