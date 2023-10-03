“It may seem presumptuous, but I realize that in difficult situations I rise to the challenge.” The motto that Pedro Sanchez published in his ‘Manual de Resistencia’ is once again confirmed as true, on the day in which the outgoing prime minister – narrowly defeated in the elections last July – receives the task of forming the government again from King Felipe, after the failed attempt of the popular leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who emerged victorious but without a majority.

As he wrote in his 2019 book – a year after having managed, with the first motion of no confidence in the history of modern Spain, to oust the popular Mariano Rajoy and thus become prime minister – the 51-year-old socialist leader has demonstrated several times that he knows how to play gamble and win bets that seemed impossible. Even when, after the electoral defeat in the local elections last May, he called early elections for 23 July – in the midst of a scorching summer and the Spanish presidency of the EU had just begun -, betting against the predictions that gave him the defeat .

In the end, the People’s Party won by a narrow margin and, above all, the advance of the far right of Vox, the government’s in pectore ally of the People’s Party, did not materialize. Now the ball passes again to Sanchez, who has an uphill road ahead of him, given that to obtain the majority he needs the votes of the Catalan independentists who, in the preliminary negotiations conducted in recent weeks by the leader of Sumar and deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz imposed the heavy conditions of amnesty and referendum. The outgoing prime minister has until November 27 to form the government, otherwise Spain will return to the vote in mid-January.

In his career ‘Pedro El guapo’, Pedro the handsome as he is called in Spain, has shown that he knows how to bet against everything even within the Socialist Party which in 2016 had ousted him as leader because he had refused to support the return to Rajoy’s office after the two elections which ended without a majority. But a few months later, again against all odds, Sanchez won the Socialist Party primaries and started the path that, in just over a year, through the support of Podemos, would lead him to Moncloa in June 2018. , with a move that El Pais then described as an “unexpected survivor”.

Winner of the 2019 elections, Sanchez in recent years has carried out an entirely left-oriented program – also thanks to the push of his ally Podemos who has now joined Sumar’s coalition – with reforms of labor laws, the increase in the minimum wage and subsidies to low-income families. Also important are the laws for the protection of women, in particular the law ‘solo Sì es si’ (solo si’ means yes) against sexual violence and feminicides, and the law for free gender self-determination, the so-called ‘Ley Trans’ .

And even today, after receiving the new position, he promised that one of the pillars of the “progressive coalition government” he intends to form will be “social progress”.

From an economic point of view, Sanchez went to the polls with an economy that is growing more than the majority of the other partners, with inflation falling to 2%, even if, on the other hand, unemployment remains the highest in Europe, at 12.7%. And claiming a greater weight than Spain “at an international and European level”, aided by the fact that Sanchez then enjoys an international prestige greater than that of many of his predecessors, also thanks to the fact of being the first Spanish prime minister ‘fluent’ in English.

And if in the electoral campaign Popular and Vox accused him in every way of having betrayed Spanish values, a policy for which they coined the derogatory term ‘Sanchism’, for his opening up to Catalan independentists and Basque nationalists, Sanchez today has claimed this policy of reconciliation between “the peoples of Spain”, which today, he said, “is much more united than it was in 2018”, after the popular government reacted with an iron fist to Catalonia’s secessionist attempt.

Born in Madrid in 1972, Sanchez joined the socialist party in 1993, after his degree and doctorate he worked in the European Parliament and in 1999 he was chief of staff of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the war in Kosovo. Elected deputy in 2009, in 2011, having lost his seat, he returned to the academic world. Then in 2013 the new election to Parliament and the following year the first election as leader of the PSOE. Since 2006 he has been married to Begona Gomez and the couple has two daughters, Ainhoa ​​and Carlota.