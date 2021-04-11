Pedro Sánchez has entered the field of defending freedom, which Isabel Díaz Ayuso claims as her own, to demand that the PP not claim a value for which the right has never fought. “The flag of freedom will never be held by the duo of the Plaza de Colón,” said the leader of the PSOE, who as usual has taken center stage in an event aimed at promoting the candidate Ángel Gabilondo

Freedom, he continued, Sánchez is to “protect and vaccinate” and not “entangle and sow confusion and anxiety” with vaccination, which is, in his opinion, what the Government of the Community of Madrid has done. On this occasion, he has not alluded to the numbers of infected and other aspects of the pandemic of the Ayuso Executive to question its veracity, but he has accused the regional leaders of the PP of using the vaccination campaign to wear down his Government .

In an electoral act held at the party’s national headquarters on Calle de Ferraz on sustainability and climate change, Sánchez warned that after the May 4 elections, Madrid could become the “first region in Europe to be ruled by the extreme right.” Although, it has slipped, at the moment it is “confusing” to discern whether the extreme right is represented by Vox or the PP.

A nod to Ciudadanos



In tune with Gabilondo’s campaign, the PSOE leader has removed both the photo of the Plaza de Colón and the conservative package to Ciudadanos. The socialists aspire to absorb at least part of the electorate that in the previous elections supported the orange list and that in these they will not repeat their vote. The polls, however, suggest that the bulk of that electorate will opt for Ayuso and that the PSOE will hardly benefit from a marginal portion of those voters.

Sánchez has also put an optimistic stamp on his intervention when talking about the evolution of the pandemic. He has insisted that “we are facing the beginning of the end” and “very soon this nightmare will be left behind” because the growth of vaccinations will leave it behind. Next week, he specified, there will be more vaccinated than infected since the beginning of the pandemic, there will be ten million people who will have received at least one immune injection.

When the moment of accountability comes, he stressed, “history will tell which was the right side and it will put everyone in their place.”