The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has made it very clear this Tuesday, first before the King and then before the journalists, that he sees no point in the fact that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, undergoes a failed investiture session , but also that he will not oppose it if the King decides. This attempt by Feijóo would be, according to Sánchez, “an exhibition procedure” and not a true investiture debate, which “has the sole purpose of gathering the necessary support” to be appointed President of the Government. Sánchez, in any case, is already negotiating with the pro-independence parties to seek his own support. “I have conveyed to the head of state my willingness to assume responsibility and achieve the investiture”, said the leader of the socialist party, without clarifying whether this disposition would be immediate or if, on the contrary, he has asked the King for more time to negotiate .

“Whatever the decision the head of state makes, he has the respect and support of the PSOE. The PSOE remains faithful to what the head of state decides ”, Sánchez insisted on his appearance after meeting with Felipe VI, who this Tuesday concludes his round of consultations with the political parties. The general secretary of the socialists has been very careful to criticize this possible decision of the King to propose Feijóo, and has charged the PP leader with all the responsibility for what he considers absurd – a “waste of time”, he said on Sunday Félix Bolaños, the PSOE’s main negotiator.

“It would be a failed investiture. If Feijóo wants to face reality for the third time, it is his right, it is a decision that he must make. There is only a possible majority. There is no other alternative than to reissue a Government of progress that consolidates the advances. The repeal proposal failed, they were defeated at the polls, their efforts, their contortions to opt for an investiture are perfectly legitimate, but they will be useless”, Sánchez reiterated.

The president has explained to the King that, despite the fact that he still does not have sufficient guaranteed support, he is convinced that he will achieve it, and as proof that he can do so, he provides the vote last week to form the Congress Table, in in which the socialist candidate, Francina Armengol, obtained 178 supports, two above the absolute majority. “We believe that the PSOE is in a position to unite support for the investiture, as was proven last week. We offer political and economic stability to face the challenges of the moment”.

King Felipe VI received Pedro Sánchez during his round of consultations before proposing a candidate for the Presidency of the Government, this Tuesday in La Zarzuela.

However, in La Moncloa they assume that the most likely, in the current circumstances —Sánchez is only guaranteed the support of the PSOE and Sumar, that is, 152 votes, compared to a Feijóo who with PP, Vox, the Canary Islands Coalition and UPN would have 172 — is that the King instructs the popular president to try it. This scenario would have a positive part for the Government, because it would be clearly seen that the PP does not have a majority; and also a negative part: the clock would start ticking and from that moment the PSOE would only have two months to close the negotiation with the nationalist and pro-independence parties.

The president has also given some notes on the limits of that negotiation. Sánchez, as other government representatives did before in public and in private, no longer openly closes the door to an amnesty for those implicated in the process Catalan independentist. Everything is still to be negotiated and no one knows how far the agreement will go, but it is increasingly clear that criminal relief for those involved in the processin line with what has already been done with the pardons and the reform of the crimes of sedition and embezzlement, will be the axis of the negotiation and the key to the vault to achieve the investiture.

Sánchez has claimed “the normalization and stabilization work that the Government has done in a situation inherited with one of the most serious political crises in our history with legal consequences”, and has pointed out that he believes that the Catalans have sanctioned this effort at the polls , so it considers that it is coherent to go ahead. “Given the situation in Catalonia, and given the result of 28-M and 23-J, it seems evident that Catalan society is definitely committed to reunion and coexistence. We are going to maintain consistency with what we have been doing. Dialogue is the method and the Constitution is the framework”, he answered when he was asked for the first time about the amnesty.

When journalists have insisted on whether an amnesty law, which is what the independentistas are asking for, would enter the Government within the Constitution, Sánchez has left the door open. “I insist: dialogue is the method, the Constitution is the framework. We must continue on the path of working for coexistence. It is not up to me to say what is constitutional or not, for that we have the Constitutional Court”. Until last year, when the government was asked about the amnesty, he always insisted that it was unconstitutional. Now that path seems open and there are jurists who insist that it is constitutional, although others maintain that it is not.

Sánchez has also claimed to negotiate with Junts, the party led by the expresident Carles Puigdemont, who has been on the run in Belgium since 2017 with pending legal proceedings in Spain. “Junts is a party that has a representation of seven seats, and we do not reject its legitimacy, unlike others,” said Sánchez. “We have a great advantage over the PP: we can speak with all our forces, except with one [en referencia a Vox]and the PP can only speak with that one”.

The letters of the investiture are, therefore, very clear: Sánchez would be willing to be the first to try, without a fixed date, to open a negotiation, but, if the King decides to entrust it to Feijóo, he will wait for his moment. And the negotiation will be very complex, but it will have as a key to a solution of penal relief for the prosecuted independentistas.