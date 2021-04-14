The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will answer this Wednesday in the plenary session of Congress to questions about the external image of Spain, about the tax system that it intends to adopt in the face of the increase in spending published by the pandemic on and the situation of youth unemployment in Spain and singularly in Asturias.

It will be in the first control session of the Executive after the Easter break and will take place just after an appearance by Sánchez to talk about the vaccination plan and the state of alarm derived from the coronavirus, which concludes on May 9 and which, from the outset, does not plan to extend.

Specifically, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, will ask Sánchez to comment on what he thinks the image of Spain is currently abroad. However, it is more than likely that the question will lead to other types of issues, especially taking into account the proximity of the elections in the Community of Madrid.

After Casado, it will be the turn of Bildu’s deputy spokesperson, Oskar Matute, who wants the president to reveal if he plans to adopt any additional fiscal measures to address the increased public spending generated by the pandemic.

On his side, the deputy of Foro Asturias, Isidro Martínez Oblanca, will summon Sáncez to give an account of the measures proposed by the Government to reverse the terrible trend of youth unemployment in Asturias, which stands at 39.6%, « the highest in the whole EU ‘.

Yolanda Díaz will debut as vice president in Congress



This Wednesday will be the first control session without Pablo Iglesias in the blue bench of the hemicycle, since the leader of Podemos left the Government to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid in the regional elections on May 4.

And the secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, after more than a year of parliamentary ‘duels’ with Iglesias, has decided to debate with the new third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, the highest representative of United We Can in the Executive.

For this first scuffle, García Egea has chosen a question about the evolution of employment, taking into account that Díaz is the head of this portfolio, in addition to the Third Vice-Presidency. “Are you satisfied with the employment data?”, Says the question of the ‘popular’ leader.

Unemployment fell in March by 59,149 people and the total number of unemployed stood at 3.94 million unemployed, while Social Security added 70,790 affiliates on average compared to the previous month.

Calvo will answer two of the three questions that were directed to him



On her side, the spokesperson for the Popular Group, Cuca Gamarra, will be the one to ask again in the control session the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo. Specifically, it will be interested in the management of the coronavirus pandemic: “Do you consider that the chaos they have created with their co-governance model is useful for Spaniards?” Is the registered question.

Both Vox and Ciudadanos also addressed their questions to Calvo, although on this occasion the Government has decided that the Government’s ‘number two’ only attend to the orange formation, reserving the one registered by the Santiago Abascal party for the Minister of Affairs Exteriors, Arantxa González Lara.

Specifically, the Cs spokesman and candidate for this party for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, wants Calvo to tell him what the Government plans to do to stop “the wave of polarization and political tension.”

For his part, the spokesperson for Vox in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, will seek the head of Spanish diplomacy to explain why, in his opinion, Spain has lost support in the international community.