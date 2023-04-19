Pedro Sánchez was supposed to appear this Wednesday in Congress to report on the last meeting of the European Council, on March 23; of the content of the High-Level Meeting that took place on February 2 in Rabat with the Government of Morocco, and of the shipment of military material to Ukraine. But the electoral campaign already permeates everything and the president took advantage of the occasion to bring to the lower house the same issues that in recent weeks have focused, almost daily, on his party and government actions, to boast of economic data that belies the bad omens of the opposition, bring up the PP’s irrigation plan for Doñana and even make a new announcement on housing: 4,000 million euros to finance, through ICO credits, the promotion of 43,000 apartments for affordable rent

The strategy earned him some ironic comment. The crudest, that of the PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban. “What a humor you have, Mr. President,” he snapped at him as soon as he got on the rostrum; the debate on Ukraine, Morocco and the European Council began and, at minute 15, he said ‘let me make a digression about Doñana’! Hey, if all the above had been a digression!».

In Moncloa they believe that, after more than a year of shocks waiting for the opportunity and despite data such as food prices or interest rates, they finally have a “good lane” to boast of sponsored economic management, in to a large extent, due to European funds and the abandonment by Brussels of the austerity policy.

Related News



With the numbers very tight for the contest on May 28, in which the governments of ten autonomous communities and more than 8,000 municipalities are being settled, they refuse to lose the slightest opportunity to put their wedge: be it from Ferraz, from Moncloa or from Congress. Sánchez began, in fact, his speech in a peculiar way. «What has happened since my last appearance less than three months ago in this Chamber? I think that the best way to visualize it is by remembering the images that this Holy Week has left us: full hotels, overflowing terraces, beaches to the flag… In short, optimism on the street », he said.

The polls, internal and external, have detected, however, that there is an issue that makes many Spaniards lose sleep, especially young people: the difficulties in having their own or rented roof. This explains the interest in closing the agreement on the housing law that they had been negotiating with their partners since the beginning of the legislature and their desire, now, to speed up the processing of this regulation in order to have it approved before the appointment with the polls. . An urgency about the risks of which parties such as the PDeCAT warned this Wednesday. “This same week two contradictory laws came out in the BOE”, recalled the deputy Genís Boadella in the debate, referring to the changes in article 16.1 c) of the Law of Infractions and Sanctions of the Social Order modified the same day by both trans law and employment law.

Sánchez’s last announcement on the matter was described by the PP as an “overheated dish.” Its spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, assured that the initiative had already been advanced by the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, and questioned its credibility after seeing what the promise that the Prime Minister made last Sunday, the mobilization of 50,000 homes from Sareb, the bad bank, also for sustainable rental.

unfulfilled project



Another 100,000 properties planned by the Government for the legislature are still pending

internal competition



Podemos refuses to hand over the flag and warns that only if they are strong will the PSOE comply

This Tuesday, the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, specified that only 9,000 would be ready to live now; 12,000 would be pending adaptation due to their poor condition (which could take around nine months); another 14,000 are occupied and the Government is working to regularize the situation of tenants who are families in a vulnerable situation, and 15,000 flats are still unbuilt. In addition, a large part of the Company’s assets are far from urban centers.

The Executive’s desire to demonstrate that it works to provide solutions to a fundamental issue for any society comes up against, on the other hand, the fact that the powers in matters of housing correspond to the autonomous communities and their collaboration is essential to achieve the objective in which Sánchez emphasized again: reaching 20% ​​of the public park compared to the current 3%.

The proof that going from words to deeds is complex is that, apart from the 93,000 homes promised in the last four days, the Government had already proposed for this legislature a plan for 100,000 homes at an affordable price that was not has fulfilled. Sánchez argued this Wednesday that 60,000 of them are “built or under construction”, but he did not detail more. Instead, he tried to turn that weakness into a strength. “There is a long way to go, a long way to go, and that requires not three or four years but a decade of progressive governments,” he argued.

Something similar was claimed by the general secretary of Podemos, bringing the ember to her sardine: “The pre-election announcements of the PSOE will only be fulfilled if Podemos continues to govern with force.”