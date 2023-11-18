Pedro Sánchez, with Nadia Calviño in Congress. Claudio Alvarez

Pedro Sánchez and his hard core have spent four months almost exclusively focused on carrying out the most complicated investiture since Spain regained democracy. The president has managed to revalidate his mandate for another four years with a complex agreement with seven other parties, in addition to the PSOE (Sumar, ERC, Junts, Bildu, PNV, BNG and CC) which was in the air until the end and which has concentrated all the energies of the president, his closest team in La Moncloa and his main negotiators: Félix Bolaños, Santos Cerdán and María Jesús Montero. For this reason, and although many thought that the new Government would be completely closed as soon as the investiture was voted, Pedro Sánchez has decided to take some more time to square some things over the weekend and present his new Executive on Monday.

Sources from La Moncloa point out that it will be a “political” and strong Government to face a very difficult legislature, although they insist that, despite the complexity of the new majority that has been created, in which the PSOE practically needs almost all groups in each vote because the opposition has 171 seats, almost 20 more than in the Congress of the previous legislature, they do not see these four years as more difficult than the previous ones because we must not forget that as soon as it started, Sánchez had to confront a pandemic that locked citizens at home for three months and caused a colossal collapse of the economy, something that will hardly be repeated. On the contrary, the economic forecasts are good, at least for now.

But it is certain that in this legislature a lot of politics will have to be done, with a territorial agenda that will be decisive, with up to five different negotiating tables agreed with ERC, with Junts and with the PNV, to talk about transfers, infrastructure, but also of the political fit of Catalonia and the Basque Country, of the possibility of statutory reforms and of “interpreting the Constitution in accordance with the current spirit of the time”, as Sánchez said at the investiture.

Sánchez manages the configuration of his new Government with total secrecy, as always, and with absolute freedom. The leader of the PSOE does not need to balance between his regional barons, as was common in other times, both among the socialists and in the PP, because he has much greater power than other general secretaries and thus can design the Government he wants. It is common for there to be ministers from various territories, and the PSC, for example, has special strength, and even more so after the extraordinary result that the socialists have had in Catalonia, a key place for Sánchez to continue in La Moncloa, but the leader has a free hand.

The PSC wants to maintain its quota of two ministers – it now has Miquel Iceta, who will leave Culture because it will be for Sumar, and Raquel Sánchez (Transports) -. Two names that are being talked about are Núria Parlon, mayor of Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), who resigned from the federal executive of the PSOE after the application of article 155 of the Constitution in Catalonia in 2017, and Núria Marín, mayor of L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat. Already in the last remodeling, Sánchez looked for profiles that could serve as replacements for regional leadership, where there is already a generation of veteran barons who have also in many cases lost power in the last regional elections. This trend should be consolidated in this new Government.

But the most important decisions are always those that affect the heart of the Executive, this is the hard core of the president and the so-called “state” ministries, which Unidas Podemos never claimed and neither does Sumar do now and they will always be in the hands of the PSOE: Economy, Treasury, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Interior, Defense. And few changes are expected there, although there could be surprises. The big news will occur in Economy but it does not seem that this Monday, but later. Different sources agree that it is most likely that Nadia Calviño will continue as economic vice president but for a very short time, because on December 8 the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB) is scheduled to be voted on and she has a good chance of achieving it. after the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Pedro Sánchez in a meeting in Malaga last week of this country’s support for the Spanish candidate. If she wins, Calviño will have to leave the economic vice presidency, and Sánchez will have to carry out a new remodeling that according to various sources he has already planned, although it will not yet be made public.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

A key piece for a government as presidential as Sánchez’s, where power accumulates in La Moncloa, is whether Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, the president’s main negotiator and the man through whom almost everything happens, from the Council’s agenda of Ministers to all the negotiations of the laws with the groups, it will finally move to the Ministry of Justice. The change would make sense because Bolaños, who is a jurist and the main architect of the amnesty law, but above all has a very prominent political weight and has been a person of absolute confidence for the leader for years, is an ideal profile to face an issue. centerpiece of the legislature: justice, the application of the amnesty law and the tension it is generating in important conservative judicial sectors.

However, Bolaños is also fundamental in La Moncloa, so it is not certain that this movement will consolidate. After the departure of Carmen Calvo and Iván Redondo in July 2021, the promotion of Bolaños and the arrival of Óscar López as the new Chief of Staff, La Moncloa has functioned much more compactly, without internal discrepancies between sectors having been made public, and also more coordinated with the PSOE, which once had strong tensions with the president’s team, led by a man outside the party like Redondo. That is why now no major changes are expected in the hard core like those in 2021 despite the fact that some leaders were betting on López as minister.

In all the other ministries of State there is not an atmosphere of many changes, although the leader of the PSOE is a specialist in surprises. The only doubt is whether María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance, who is also the number two of the PSOE, would rise in rank with a vice presidency, retaining the ministry. Everything indicates that Margarita Robles and Fernando Grande-Marlaska will also continue without changes. During the last legislature, the Minister of Defense has been one of the most valued members of Sánchez’s cabinet at the head of the Army during the pandemic and in crises such as forest fires and floods. Her transversal image generates sympathy among the moderate electorate in a context marked by the war in Ukraine and has also made her one of the few members of the Government who has been saved from criticism from the right.

The same thing happens with the head of the Interior, whom Sánchez has also supported, like Robles, since 2018 despite being one of the opposition’s targets. “We have an extraordinary Minister of the Interior in the person of Fernando Grande-Marlaska,” the president defended him in the investiture debate. The sources consulted believe that replacing him now, in the midst of the protests against the amnesty, would send a bad message. Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, is also considered one of the strongest ministers in the Executive after having weathered successive crises in the countryside due to drought and inflation.

The PSOE will almost certainly recover Equality, led in the previous Cabinet by Irene Montero, who was not on Sumar’s lists and will not be in the Executive either after the internal tensions over the law of only yes is yes. Several names are mentioned there, but they are all speculation. Furthermore, the perception in the PSOE is that some former regional president of those affected by the electoral disaster of 28-M could be appointed minister. The two who have the most possibilities are Guillermo Fernández Vara from Extremadura, who sounds like he is responsible for Territorial Policy, the issue that he directs in the PSOE, and Ximo Puig from Valencia. Although Sánchez also has to look for other balances and incorporate women, a priority issue for the president. In any case, given Sánchez’s level of opacity in these types of decisions, it is possible that all speculations fail and there are important surprises.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_