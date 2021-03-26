Pedro Sánchez cemented his victory against Susana Díaz, in 2017, in an empowering speech from the rank and file. The elections of May 4 in the Community of Madrid, however, have once again revealed the enormous power of the Secretary General and the remoteness of that battle. The head of the Executive has not only taken the reins of the PSOE candidacy against the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso but has done so from Moncloa, with his chief of staff, Iván Redondo, professional of political communication without the party’s license, in the engine room.

The discomfort that this tutelage has generated among the ranks of the PSOE in Madrid has been somewhat silenced by the exceptional situation (elections unexpectedly called by the Madrid president), the almost endemic weakness of the regional structure itself, the weight that It gives being in the Government and the national significance of the appointment. At the end of the day, as they admit in the Madrid leadership, the intervention (of the general secretary of this and of the previous ones) in the lists is not new. The difference, they argue, is that it has never been so “public” and so massive.

The leader of the Madrid Socialists, José Manuel Franco, even felt obliged to ask forgiveness this Friday for the fact that the names of the people who will head the candidacy that Sánchez will present this Saturday in a ceremony with Ángel Gabilondo were known before by the media than by your own executive. It is not because there were no primaries to elect the headliner. The regional leadership gave its explicit support to Ángel Gabilondo’s option. The fact is that the most prominent positions on the lists have also been a matter not for Ferraz but for Moncloa.

Abnormal process



Among those names is the Secretary of State for Migration, Hana Jalloul, as number two; the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, like three, or Irene Lozano, the former UPyD deputy and current president of the Higher Sports Council, signed in 2015 by Sánchez to great internal uproar. Now, from the sectors of the PSM more in tune with the federal leadership, full justification is given to this assault. “We are facing an anomalous process, the government that leaves the polls will last only two years and we have to show that there is a team with management experience capable of taking the reins from day one,” they say. But other sources admit their discomfort.

Sánchez has ended up showing that his faith in Redondo is infinitely greater than his faith in internal democracy and in the PSOE’s own cadres and has put in his hands the design of a strategy that, they say in the Government, is designed for the medium term . Jalloul and Llop would be, according to this approach, long-distance bets and Gabilondo, a transitional candidate.

The fact that the strategy is carried out from Moncloa has also given rise to some sign of lack of coordination. As he did in the campaign for the general elections of November 10, 2019, with little success, and in the Catalan elections of February 14, with better results, Redondo has chosen to bet everything to conquer the disenchanted voter of Ciudadanos, and in that framework The “with this Iglesias, no” of Gabilondo is framed, who on Monday caught the PSOE Secretary of Organization, José Luis Ábalos, out of the game.