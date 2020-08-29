The schedule for the start of the government year is very clear. All his movements are aimed at putting pressure on the PP to abandon its position of total rejection of any agreement and to agree to some pacts, especially those for the renewal of constitutional bodies, which change the political environment and allow it to negotiate more calmly with Citizens the reconstruction budgets that will be the axis of the economic recovery and also the consolidation of the legislature. After diverting all the pressure to the autonomies, to which he offers that they be the ones who ask for the declaration of the state of alarm, Sánchez has scheduled for this Monday at 12.00 a great act in the Casa de América (Madrid) in which The representatives of the main companies in the country, those of the Ibex 35, are summoned, but also the leaders of the unions and others from the digital world, the ecology, the care sector, in which it will launch a message of political and social unity and above all it will convey the idea that Spain can recover if it faces the situation with unity.

The title of the conference is eloquent: “Spain can. Recovery, transformation, resilience ”. A patriotic speech, one of those who have already worked in La Moncloa in recent months, especially in the worst moments of the pandemic, to try to convey a certain optimism in times of great uncertainty about the health and economic situation.

The president will thus try to launch that message of unity that from now on will be at the center of all his speeches, to try to leave the PP with no margin to continue in the tough position that it has maintained until now and that the Government trusted that will change after the departure of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo from the spokesperson.

The agenda for this starting week shows that design by La Moncloa to convince the PP to change its line of opposition. Monday will be the speech at Casa de América, with the presence of some of the best-known businessmen, who have always asked for unity in their public messages, and also from the unions, on Tuesday the Council of Ministers, on Wednesday Sánchez will see Casado and Inés Arrimadas, on Thursday, to other groups, and on Friday, most likely, it will close with a conference of presidents where all the representatives of the PP will be, also those who are committed to a more flexible position with the Government and the idea of ​​arriving to some agreements to facilitate reconstruction and above all to be able to jointly manage the pandemic, as is being done this Thursday in a key meeting on the return to government schools and all regional councilors.