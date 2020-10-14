The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has supported this Wednesday in Congress the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, whose dismissal has been requested again by the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado. Sánchez has demanded that the head of the opposition change his strategy and reposition his formation as “a party of the State” and not “anti-system.” The Executive has thus faced a new session of control anger in the middle of a focused political storm in the attacks from the right to Iglesias, whom they have called “macho” and on whom they have predicted that he will be condemned by the Supreme Court in the Dina case, a cause in which he is not charged. Judge Manuel García-Castellón last week asked the Supreme Court to investigate Iglesias in this piece of the Villarejo case which deals with the alleged theft of the mobile of a former collaborator of the leader of United We Can, since Iglesias has the status of a registered person. The number two of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has even predicted that Sánchez will have to “accompany him to jail.”

The agenda for the control session, in these circumstances of maximum tension, was already juicy. On the agenda were the hottest and most controversial issues possible: the declaration of a state of alarm in Madrid, the reform of the PSOE and United We Can to change the system of renewal of the Judicial Power in the face of the blockade of the PP and the judicial situation of Pablo Iglesias. The debate hardened from the first second.

Pablo Casado opened the turn by asking Sánchez if he thought of forcing the second vice president to leave the Government for his criticism of the Monarchy and for his judicial problems. “The vice president and all members of the Government have all and my absolute confidence,” replied Sánchez, who has stressed that in the Executive there are neither prosecuted nor accused, as there were in the last executives of the PP. “Mr. Casado, rectify your strategy,” Sánchez asked, referring to his refusal to renew the Judiciary and to try to wear down the Government with the management of the pandemic in Madrid.

Casado has insisted on demanding the Executive to withdraw the reform of the law of the Judiciary presented this Tuesday by the PSOE and United We Can because he considers it a “legal outrage” and has ratified him that if he does not abandon it, he will have nothing to agree with the PP. And he has warned: “Nobody pressures me, least of all you.” The popular leader has considered that this plan, already underway in the Cortes, and that it could be resolved by fast track in two months, is a “threat to the Polish woman” that “would liquidate the separation of powers and judicial independence.” The PP leader has advanced that he will go to the Constitutional Court and to the European institutions and courts if it is approved. He has also slipped that such initiatives are very frowned upon in the European Union and could “put reconstruction funds at risk for attacking the rule of law.” “In Europe they already see this country as a failed state, but they are wrong . The only failure is you as President of the Government ”, concluded Casado.

The popular leader has concentrated his broadside against Iglesias and Sánchez: “I can understand with Podemos to approve the minimum vital income, but never so that judges and prosecutors are paid by Iglesias and Monedero,” he said in reference to the reform to renew the judicial power. “We will not allow ―Sanchez― to target an accused party as a Trojan horse against our constitutional system, which attacks the judge, the King and defends the batasunos, pro-independence supporters and Bolivarian dictators,” he added.

The president has warned from his first reply that he did not want to enter into “insults and provocations.” Sánchez has stressed that the current Executive does not support the seven accused and three convicted that the PP governments had and has asked the popular leader to review article 24.2 of the Constitution on the presumption of innocence. He has also asked the PP to comply with the constitutional mandate by allowing the renewal of institutional positions and not block them and has urged him to abandon “the strategy of tension.” The PSOE leader has unsuccessfully requested Casado to clarify what he intends to do next week (October 21 and 22) when the vote of no confidence presented by Vox is debated in Congress, whether to “vote in favor, abstain or put yourself in profile ”.

The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, reminded Sánchez that, even before the elections of last November, he was also suspicious of the leader of Podemos and has accused the coalition government of being “at the forefront of a coup against the rule of law, the constitutional King and justice ”. In the response to Vox, Sánchez recalled that the current government is legitimate because the Spanish have voted for it and has considered that it is working “quite reasonably well” and better than that of the Community of Madrid, made up of the PP and Citizens and supported from outside precisely because of Vox. The PSOE leader finished his reply to Abascal by ignoring him and demanding that Casado reflect on the door he has opened to the far right in Spain.

The acidic and muddy clashes have continued throughout the session. The new spokesperson for the PP in the lower house, Cuca Gamarra, has gone a little further, reproaching the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, in her interpellation, that being “so feminist” she is sitting in the Council of Ministers next to a vice president ” as macho “as Iglesias and” on the verge of imputation “by the Dina case. Calvo has eluded the provocation about machismo and, like Sánchez, has demanded that the PP go back to being a “state party and stop doing work for the extreme right.”

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has deepened her criticism of “the outrage” in the “distribution on demand” of the judiciary and has asked for some humility and self-criticism from the Government for how badly she believes it has managed everything related with the coronavirus pandemic. Calvo has pulled the Constitution and the powers of “popular sovereignty” in the Parliament to emphasize that the project will comply with the rules.

The environment has become totally muddy with the intervention of the number two of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, who was addressed to Iglesias, and in which he also asked Sánchez if “he is also going to accompany him to the prison door as they did with Vera and Barrionuevo”, former socialist ministers of Felipe’s governments González who had to enter prison convicted of the case of the kidnapping of Segundo Marey. Egea has predicted there that Iglesias will be tried by the Supreme Court, for three serious crimes aggravated by gender: “That is, he is pending trial for using justice in a corrupt way and, in addition, for being macho, what Sánchez would call moderate ”.

Vice-president Iglesias has finished off the dialectical harassment session concluding that in Spain there is separation of powers and judicial independence, compared to what happened, according to his criteria, when the PP governed and some of its parliamentarians assured that they had controlled the Judicial Power ” By the back door”. Iglesias has insisted on advising the PP to stop “attacking the head of state” with videos such as those issued last weekend by the Libres e Iguales foundation in which 183 personalities met virtually to say “Long live the King! ”Because he understands that they are doing him a disservice.