The situation of the Ukraine War and the United States conversations with Russia to explore the possibility of a peace agreement have held a good part of the Pedro Sánchez agenda during the last weeks. First was an emergency meeting … In Paris convened by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, then another meeting in the United Kingdom with Keir Starmer of host and, this Thursday, an extraordinary European council in Brussels that also attended the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky.

A world political debate that next week will be formally addressed within our country. Sanchez has summoned on Thursday the leaders of parliamentary groups to discuss the Russian invasion and expose the government’s position. There is only one exception: Vox. Santiago Abascal will be the only one who will not call the chief of the Executive for this high -level meeting. “Vox will not be in the equation because we are already very clear about his vision,” Sanchez ruled out upon his arrival at the meeting of European leaders in the community capital.

An exclusion that, apparently, also did not bother Santiago Abascal, who has not been saying that he has nothing to talk to the government. “It is a relief that does not call us and saves us to have to say once again that we are not going to go to calls from the president of the Government,” said the right -wing leader in an interview with Servimedia.

In that meeting, Sánchez will have the opportunity to expose to the Congress groups the conclusions of the extraordinary summit held in Brussels. What already advanced upon his arrival at the appointment was that the Executive will not yet mark his position on a possible shipment of European military to Ukraine after an eventual peace agreement. “While we talk about what we are going to do at high fire, the reality is that the war continues,” he recalled. Sánchez thus avoided advancing the possibility of deployment of Spanish troops on Ukrainian soil, in a possible peace maintenance mission, and described that debate as premature. “Our approach is that we are in very premature stages to know what Europe should have,” he explained.

Despite this, the Chief of Staff of the Defense (JEMAD), Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón, will attend the meeting of Chiefs of Staff convened in Paris by Emmanuel Macron next week to address the possibilities of a European deployment. This presence however does not presuppose any position of the Spanish Executive, both Sánchez and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles warned.

“The Jemad is going to participate in the meeting called by President Macron, but that meeting does not still imply what is going to be the position of Spain in a shipment of troops,” said Robles in a video recorded by his ministerial team. The minister also advanced that the decision -making will not be fast because it will be adopted after a “long and complex” process. “It is a decision that will have to be valued and always in a context of unity of the EU countries and support for Ukraine,” he said without giving more clues.

Support to kyiv

What Sánchez did make clear is his support for Zelensky in the current framework of “erosion” of international order and multilateral spaces for diplomacy or negotiation. As he argued, his support for kyiv is a defense of his territorial integrity, national sovereignty and the right to decide his future “freely.” “Not being a country in the hands of others’ interests,” he claimed by putting Belarus as an example otherwise.

To all this, Sánchez insisted, Europe must respond together – “there are countries inside and outside that seek a divided Europe” – and offer “certainties.” “We have to move a message of unity, strength and that we are going forward in strengthening a much more united Europe,” he defended before the nuances that have already been seen during the last days among some of the most important nations. For the Spanish government, any peace negotiation forum must have the presence of the EU and also Ukraine, thereby discarding the bilateral conversations of the United States with Russia.