5/28/2023 – 8:25 PM

Six months before the national legislative elections, the Socialist Party, of the head of government, Pedro Sánchez, suffered a setback in the municipal and regional elections this Sunday in Spain, according to the first official results and press projections.

The Popular Party (PP, right), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who had made these elections a plebiscite on Pedro Sánchez, achieved one of its main objectives and became the most voted party in the municipal elections.

With almost 99% of the votes counted, the PP obtained 6.9 million votes (31.53%), against 6.2 million (28.14%) for Sánchez’s socialists. In addition, the PP is almost assured of winning the governments of several regions until now led by the socialists, such as Valencia, the fourth region in population, according to the public channel TVE.

“We are in a right-wing tide in Spain,” Miguel Ángel Revilla, regional president of Cantabria, admitted in a press conference, where the right-wing has also asserted itself, according to the press. “It is not what we expected after these weeks of election campaign. Evidently, we have to make a reflection for the coming months”, said the spokeswoman of the Socialist Party, Pilar Alegría.

“We clearly won and we took the first step towards a new political cycle, which we will start with everyone and for everyone in Spain”, said Núñez Feijóo.

– Painful defeats –

In another painful defeat, the socialists would lose the mayorship of Seville, the largest city in Andalusia (south) and one of its strongholds, to the benefit of the PP, according to TVE.

The socialists also failed in their attempt to regain the mayoralty of Barcelona, ​​the great metropolis of Catalonia, which they occupied from 1979 to 2011.

In a day without major incidents, the Spaniards renewed all municipalities in the country and 12 of the 17 autonomous communities (regions).

Under rain in several areas of the country, participation in municipal elections was 63.89%, lower than in the 2019 elections (65.19%).

Although Pedro Sánchez’s name was not on any ballot, nor Alberto Feijóo’s, what was at stake was important for the future of both politicians.

These elections show that “the will for change and this alternative (the PP’s) is absolutely unstoppable” for the legislative elections, celebrated the PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, in a press conference.

– Right achieves goals –

Head of government since 2018, Sánchez arrived at this electoral test with disadvantages: the erosion of power, as well as high inflation – although lower than that of most European countries – and the consequent fall in purchasing power.

In addition, the government’s image suffered from repeated clashes between the coalition partners: the socialists and the radical left of Podemos, which would also have suffered a setback, according to the partial results.

Sánchez campaigned in praise of his government, especially on economic issues. The socialist leader today had more to lose, since, of the 12 regions that renewed their parliament and, therefore, their government, the socialists governed in ten, both directly and as part of a coalition.

The PP controlled the other two, including Madrid, where the president of the region was advancing to win an absolute majority in the regional parliament.

If the objective of the leftist head of government today was to resist, that of Núñez Feijóo was twofold: to get the greatest number of votes at the national level in the municipal elections and to take away from the socialists the greatest possible number of regions, to show, as he claims, that the country no longer wants the socialist leader.

The problem for the right-wing leader is that he might need the extreme right of Vox, the third largest force in the national parliament, to form government in some regions, even at the national level, in general elections later this year.
























