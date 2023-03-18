The pension reform approved this Thursday by the Council of Ministers, with the approval of Brussels and the unions, has already become one of the main flags of the PSOE in the face of the next regional and municipal elections of 28-M. Pedro Sánchez waved it today, on the eve of Congress debating Vox’s second motion of no confidence in the legislature, before his party’s federal committee meeting to approve the electoral lists. And he did not do it just to boast of “social peace”, in contrast to the turbulence that Emmanuel Macron is having to face with his plan in France. Also to stir up fear on the right before the appointment with the polls in just two months.

That the chief executive hopes that the agreement reached manages to overcome the noise that the government coalition itself has generated in recent weeks with the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law or the image of the visualized investiture bloc decomposition with the shipwreck of the ‘gag law’ reform is evident. This Saturday he even asked the Minister of Social Security and social inclusion, José Luis Escrivá, to attend the meeting of notables from his party to explain it in first person. But he also intends to use it as an epitome of what his mandate has meant against those of Mariano Rajoy and what may come.

The PP has already expressed, in tune with the CEOE, its opposition to a proposal that proposes increasing income instead of cutting benefits as a formula to guarantee the sustainability of the system. The first opposition party has come to call it a “tax on work and talent.” He questions that it really solves the problems faced by the Spanish model and has dropped that he will change it if he comes to power. Sánchez threw it in his face, although the Socialists see at the same time in this position an electoral opportunity that they do not intend to miss.

«The logical thing would be for this right wing, which is said to be so pro-European, to support a reform agreed with the Commission. But the employers have set the pace for them – stressed the president in the intervention with which he opened the meeting in Ferraz -. With her ‘no’, she takes a picture of herself again and, what is more important, she is left alone again ». The head of the Executive thus stirred up the fear of a “hidden plan” of the popular. «The government is known. What is the one of those who oppose? Cut back pensions? Let them speak clearly,” he claimed.

Collusion with Vox



Nobody expected that today would be a convulsive meeting or that critical positions would be heard. “Now – expressed a socialist leader at the gates of the party headquarters – it is time for unity to win the elections.” They all have a common enemy: the PP but also Vox. The entry of the ultra-right in some regional parliaments, with percentages that exceed 10%, can put at risk the absolute majority of governments such as those of Extremadura or Castilla-La Mancha. And, in general, most of the barons breathe with some relief after the reform of the ‘yes is yes’ -a law that, they admit, was feeding Santiago Abascal’s party- has begun to be processed and to see how the controversy by the reform of sedition and embezzlement is being left behind.

The party feels more comfortable in defending initiatives of a social nature. «We owe ourselves to the people on foot. We are taking to the BOE that majority that mobilized on the street in the years of the neoliberal policies of the right, “Sánchez presumed. His scheme is that what Alberto Núñez Feijóo brings, determined to convey an image of moderation, may be worse than what already happened with Pablo Casado because he will have to go hand in hand with the extreme right. And as proof of this, he resorted to the decision of the leader of the PP to abstain in the motion of no confidence that is voted on this Wednesday, with Ramón Tamames as a candidate.

Sánchez recalled that in October 2020, in the previous motion presented by Vox, Casado gave a tough speech and his party voted no. “The reason is simple: Feijóo’s project involves reissuing coalition governments with the extreme right wherever they add up and therefore it cannot be deceived,” he argued. From the collision in the time of Casado, we have gone to the collusion in the time of Feijóo ».