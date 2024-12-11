The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, held a telephone conversation this Wednesday with the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelensky, in which he guaranteed that the commitment remains firm and intact of Spain with his country in the face of Russian aggression.

Sánchez has reported this conversation with Zelenski on social networks and has given as an example of the Spain’s support for the Ukrainian people the bilateral security agreement that was signed in may in Madrid during the visit of the Ukrainian president.

“European unity has been key to face the war of Putin. Spain will continue working to strengthen it,” wrote the President of the Government.

This Wednesday the countries of the European Union (EU) have reached a political agreement to impose more sanctions on Russiain what already represents the fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Moscow since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.