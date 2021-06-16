«Soon we will abandon the masks on the street». Pedro Sánchez took the end of face masks in outdoor spaces for the first time today. And he did it hours before the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) reunited this Wednesday communities and Health with plans to end the mandatory nature of this garment as the main point of the meeting.

During his speech at a business meeting with the president of South Korea, Moon Jae In, who is on a state visit to Spain, the president did not want to specify the right moment when the mask will no longer be mandatory in open spaces, but most communities They bet that the end of this regulation could take place between the end of June and the beginning of July.

The Head of Government related the disappearance of masks in outdoor public spaces with the good epidemiological situation that Spain is experiencing in recent weeks thanks, in particular, to the fact that “We have reached cruising speed in vaccination” since the country is repeatedly breaking records in inoculations, like last week in which 3.5 million doses were injected. .“In a few days we will have more than 15 million people with a complete regimen and in a few weeks, 50% of the population will have at least one dose.” «The roadmap is clear. Total vaccination is the bridge to full recovery, ”said Sánchez.

The need to open this debate -when Spain as a whole is already approaching a cumulative incidence of 100 and already has more than a quarter of the population fully immunized with the full regimen- has been defended in recent days by a large part of autonomies, such as Catalonia, Valencian Community, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid and Castilla y León, Aragon or the Balearic Islands. But the immediate abolition of the mask has the rejection for the moment of other territories such as the Basque Country, Navarra, Extremadura or Andalusia that consider it hasty, to the point that some technicians from these administrations They advocate considering lifting the ban with an incidence of 50 or with 50% of the immunized population.

Yesterday, finally, the Public Health Commission did not study at its meeting the proposal to dispense with the use of the mask in some public spaces after a year and a half of pandemic precisely because of that lack of unanimity.

Safety distance



According to the reports presented to both the commission and the Interterritorial, the end of the obligation to wear the mask se would limit only to the outside and exclusively in the moments and places in which the safety distance could be maintained with people who are not living together or do not belong to the same bubble group.

Be that as it may, the total or partial abolition of the obligation to wear this garment would entail a regulatory change. And it is that the one known as the law of the ‘new normality’ (Law 2/2021 of urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis caused by the covid) of last March establishes that the mask must be worn at all times and in any situation as long as it remains in a public space and even if there is a safety distance. That regulation was the one that the communities and Healthcare agreed in the Interterritorial Council to “make flexible” (in practice, partially breach) to allow dispensing with the mask on beaches, swimming pools and other places of relaxation in the aquatic environment when sunbathing and without move.