Pedro Sánchez has until November 27 not only to close with Carles Puigdemont, and with all the forces that supported his investiture in the last legislature, an agreement that guarantees his continuity in office, but to try to make it digestible to the eyes. of a good part of its social bases, sensitive both to the criticism of the opposition – amplified by Alberto Núñez Feijóo this week in Congress – and to those expressed by historic socialists against an amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’. Aware of the climate in which he operates, the PSOE organized this Saturday in Seville, the land of the very alarmed Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra, an act of absolute exaltation of his figure.

The realization that, far from lowering their maximum positions, the secessionist forces have castled themselves in them, just when, with Feijóo’s investiture having failed, “the time” of the acting President of the Government is formally about to begin, has not made a dent in the conviction of the socialists that they will be able to renew their coalition Executive, this time with Sumar. «Today nothing ends; “Everything continues,” Sánchez encouraged the nearly 3,000 people gathered at his rally in La Rinconada.

In Waterloo, just a few minutes before, Puigdemont had recorded a video published on his social networks to call for mobilization, this October 1, anniversary of the 2017 referendum, to “defend that victory.” The PSOE and the PSC already launched this week the joint message that their limit is in the consultation on independence. “On that path, there is no possible progress,” they warned on Thursday, after Junts and ERC agreed to make the investiture subject to Sánchez making “the conditions effective” for Catalans to vote on secession from Spain.

“Attacking the president is attacking our party!” cries the deputy secretary general and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero

The socialists have always assumed that 1-O could stir things up somewhat. On September 11, they welcomed the low participation, which became usual, in the Diada independence demonstration, but they did not rule out that tomorrow’s event would lead to Junts – and, dragged along, to ERC, until recently little in a more possibilist attitude – to raise the tone. However, they insist that nothing is broken. Sánchez continues with his plan to achieve a quick investiture, if possible, before the end of October.

“In body and soul”



At the ‘El Abrazo’ fairground, where he performed this Saturday, the head of the Executive repeated what he had already said six days before at the PSC Rose festival in Gavá, where he also sought to embrace the militant fervor. “We cannot make up for the time lost in this little theater,” he noted, alluding to Feijóo’s failed investiture, “but we do guarantee that we are going to make every effort to have a progressive Government; “We are going to dedicate ourselves body and soul to that.”

Neither Sánchez nor any of those who preceded him – the mayor of the town, Javier Fernández de los Rios; the general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Juan Espadas, and the deputy general secretary of the party and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero – made the slightest express mention of the controversial amnesty that they now accept, but rejected as unconstitutional just two months ago. All was rather euphemistic. “A president of a Government can do many things but generating harmony and coexistence is part of his main obligation,” argued, for example, the councilor.

One after another, the opening acts of the event called to “defend” the head of the Executive, to “shield” him. “You can disagree, but respect and consideration for our Secretary General cannot be lost because we are all equal,” said De los Ríos in a clear attack on González and Guerra, but also on other historical figures who in recent weeks have raised their voices against the transfers before the ‘expresident’, a fugitive from justice. “Attacking the president is attacking our party!” Montero cried. “For every insult to Pedro Sánchez they are insulting us all!” Espadas roared.

Sánchez’s speech focused almost strictly on the social. He also spoke of “concord and coexistence”, but after vindicating the management of recent years, he once again pulled back on the promises made during the campaign regarding equality, housing, the Interprofessional Minimum Wage, or pensions. “For all that we are asking for four more years,” he said. For that reason and to prevent the extreme right from governing, which he boasted of having stopped. “That,” he boasted, “is what all the progressives in the world recognize and thank us for.”