The regional coordinator of United We Can (UP) in the Region of Murcia, Javier Sánchez Serna, ventured this Wednesday a second part of the legislature «not only complicated, but short“For the regional Executive after the debate and” more than likely “failure of the motion of no confidence that is debated in the Regional Assembly.

Speaking to the program ‘Tarde Abierta’ of Onda Regional, Sánchez Serna assured that the new support of the Government of López Miras by “three defectors of Citizens and a deputy of Vox” will make governance in the Region of Murcia in a normal situation “is very difficult”. For this reason, the leader of the ‘purple’ formation predicted that “although López Miras saves his head” after the debate on the motion of no confidence, “it is more than likely that it will lead us to an autumn election.”

In this sense, Sánchez Serna showed his decision to continue working with the Socialists to win next week the motion of censure in the Murcia City CouncilAn issue that “can happen and that can be a very important trigger even at the regional policy level,” he said.

He also commented that “from now on” his training has been put to work in the Region so that this “is not the laboratory of the corrupt right and the extreme right.” In the same way, he assured that Podemos will be “on the side of the solution” to the problems that concern Murcia.

Finally, and with regard to the probable failure of the motion of no confidence in the regional Assembly, the regional coordinator of United We Can pointed out that, although it does not go ahead, «it is more than necessary to kick the PP out of the institutions».