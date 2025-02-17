Right now Europe does not know what to do but you need to find answers as quickly as possible to the situation in Ukraine and Donald Trump’s movements. To start looking for them in Paris on Monday, several EU leaders. “This is the beginning of a process that will continue with the participation of all partners committed to peace and security in Europe“He wrote for example before this improvised and organized summit by Emmanuel Macron the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

He and the Gallic leader joined the heads of state and government of Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Poland, Netherlands and Denmarkin addition to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO general secretary Mark Rutte. That meeting, of urgency, has also been given only a few hours before the exterior managers From the US, Marco Rubio, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, are seen on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia To begin peace conversations … for the moment without Ukraine. In fact, Volodimir Zelenski has already warned that he will not recognize the conclusions of the conclave: “Ukraine will not accept it. Ukraine did not know anything about this and Consider that any negotiation on Ukraine without Ukraine will not give results“. Lavrov, on the other hand, snapped that Europe” does not paint anything “in the conversations.

So important was the day that Macron himself spoke with Donald Trump before the meeting for about twenty minutesas confirmed by the Elysium. For the rest, little novelty: the conclusion of the ‘minic Little’ was that Europe has to be sitting at the negotiating table, and that nothing can be treated about Ukraine without Ukraine, a diagnosis they share with Zelenski. Of course, there is disparity of positions on the sending of peace troops to the field. Macron and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, see it as an option, and the governments of Belgium, the Netherlands or Sweden do not rule it out. The rest, no. Sánchez, Tusk or Scholz, like other governments not present in the capital Gala consider that it is “premature” to talk about it. “We are still at war,” said Sánchez himself.

Already at a press conference after the meeting, Pedro Sánchez He explained that the reason for the summit “was not to make any decision”, but “reflect and exchange ideas about peace in Ukraine and security in Europe.” Sánchez claimed in that context the “commitment of Spain” with Ukraine, with NATO and with the EU. What is at stake for government president It is “a model of peace and democracy that is worth continuing.” The chief of the Executive also recalled all the support given bilaterally to kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion, both from the economic and military or humanitarian point of view.

Sánchez wanted to make clear to talk “about peace in Ukraine is also talking about European security. They are two faces of the same currency.” In addition, he considers that The support to Zelenski has paid off because Putin “has not achieved the objectives.” That means, he added that Ukraine “still needs the support of the international community and particularly from Europe.” This is a war that, Sánchez said, “Nobody wanted, except the invader Putin.” Now, “an opportunity opens” with the bases that Trump feels now: “We welcome the conversations, but it cannot be a false closure; We cannot make the mistakes of the past, “he said in an indirect message on Minsk’s agreements.

The “fair and lasting” peace is for the Spanish government a that has Ukraine and the EUwhich is “the political project that feels threatened.” It is for the Spanish leader “a demand.” At the same time, that peace “must consolidate the multilateral order and the sovereignty of nations” and finally the agreement “must bring a stronger European union.” Given the adversities, Sánchez concluded, what is needed “is more Europe, more European Union”, which, the president recalled, “has always been strengthened by crisis.”

“I think we are at a defining moment for the EU and critic for the multilateral order,” said Sánchez, who to questions from journalists reiterated Spain’s commitment to reach 2% of GDP in defense spending, and Understand that this ascent asks “to” flexible “fiscal rules but see with better eyes a” mechanism “of common debt To bet on security. “You have to define it as a public good.” On the sending of peace troops to Ukraine, Spain stressed that “we are still at war”, so that chapter does not yet touch. “The conditions have not been given so that we can start thinking about that” and asks “responsibility and solidarity of all allies” in the security guarantees to Ukraine.

From the Spanish government, diplomatic sources already made clear the line to follow from before the meeting. “For Spain, the voice of Europe must be heard, it must Take into account the principles on which the international order is supportedand where you do not recognize the aggressor against the assaulted, “they explained, and repeated that” the moment of peace is elected. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and nothing about the security of Europe without Europe“For her part, the president of the European Commission pointed out that the continent is in a” turning point “and needs to be prepared:”We need an emergency mentality. We need an increase in defense. And we need both now. “

“A generational challenge”

“The situation for Europe is difficult. We welcome the debate on peace for Ukraine. But that does not mean that there may be an imposed peace and that Ukraine has to accept what is presented to him. We have coordinated this closely with President Zelenski, “said Scholz himself, who as Costa sees in this meeting only one of the first steps. Another point in common was the need to increase European military capabilities.” There is also a broader peace Here, which is the security and collective defense of Europe. And here I think we have a generational challenge“Starmer said, which asks the continent” to step forward. “





For its part, the United States has returned to the passage of all the criticisms that have been made to Trump, and the envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has assured a group of journalists at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, which The US president It will also be seen with Zelenski and that nothing “will be done” behind Ukraine. “ In fact, he revealed that Trump is already preparing a trip to kyiv. Yes, the White House understands, unlike Moscow, that Europe – less in otan code – will have a role in the negotiation, but has not yet clarified how.