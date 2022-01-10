Pedro Sánchez believes that the time when the covid can begin to have a treatment similar to that of the flu by the health authorities is approaching. The President of the Government has defended today that we are already towards an “endemic disease”, and not a pandemic situation, to which, he said, “we must respond with new instruments.”

The Chief Executive has thus announced that in January Spain will acquire 344,000 doses of the COVID antivirals that Pfizer is making and that will allow it to deal with infections in another way, at a time when, in addition, the percentage of Spaniards vaccinated is very high, 90% among those over 12 years of age.

Sánchez, interviewed on the Ser chain, has remarked that the impact of the disease on society is, at the moment, in the middle of the sixth wave caused by the explosion of infections produced by the omicron variant, much less than at the beginning of the pandemic. And he recalled that if then mortality reached 13%, now it is around 1%.

The President of the Government has predicted that the peak of infections will arrive in the coming weeks, still in January, and that the curve will begin to fall in February. “This variant is more contagious and the severity remains to be seen,” he added. However, he insisted that “we have the situation so that little by little we begin to follow the evolution of this disease in a different way.”

In addition, the chief executive has been willing to regulate the price of antigen tests to reduce it. In all cases, Sánchez has defended the decision that, unlike what happens in other European countries such as Germany, this type of test cannot be sold in supermarkets and is only marketed through pharmacies. He has argued that, among other things, this is because the positives have to be reported to the health authorities.