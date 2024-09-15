The world looks very different from those in power. From outside, after the latest parliamentary defeats, the opposition is trying to establish the idea that the Government is cornered and that there could be an early election at any moment. But from within, not only in the Government but also among its most stable partners, such as the PNV, the analysis is almost the opposite: the Government will last a long time. Pedro Sánchez and his most trusted team are multiplying their contacts these days. The Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, had lunch on Thursday with Andoni Ortuzar, president of the PNV, and the Secretary of Organisation of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, will court Junts through its general secretary, Jordi Turull. The objective is to send a clear message to its partners, to the economic world, to its environment, to the PSOE, to Sumar: the Government will continue with or without Budgets, but not only in resistance mode, but because, they assure, it has plenty of fuel to govern the three years it has left.

Sánchez, they explain in La Moncloa, has several fundamental elements to continue moving forward: first, a good economic situation. Second, a lot of money to manage without having to go to Parliament: the European funds, which are the true axis of economic transformation with billions of euros in projects. “The underlying economic project is not in a new Budget, because there are already three approved with the general lines, but in the execution of the European funds,” they say in the president’s entourage. And third, a difficult but sufficient majority to pass laws outside the Budget, the hardest nut to crack due to his political involvement.

Every Thursday, very discreetly, the General Commission of Secretaries of State and Undersecretaries, the heart of the Government’s management, presided over by Félix Bolaños, meets. It is not reported in the press, its agenda is not publicly known. But in private, some of those present say that a spectacular amount of money is distributed every week, managed, allocated, controlled, so that it then goes to the Council of Ministers. Most of this shower of millions has very little echo in the press and in the political debate. But these European funds are what are making a real transformation of the country’s economy. And they are what partly explain why the Government claims to be so calm even if the Budgets are rejected. Sánchez and his people would only get really nervous, they say, if Congress rejected some reform on which more funds were to be handed over and put them at risk. But nobody sees that scenario as probable.

Some ministers even scoff when they read speculation about early elections in 2025 if the numbers fall into place. “To bring forward elections with European funds, more than 200 laws to develop, [aprobadas en la anterior legislatura] and having a long time ahead to make politics from the Government is suicidal. Nobody is considering it.” “There are European funds until 2027, the entire legislature. There are three approved Budgets. And each investiture is hell, as was seen last year with the amnesty. In addition, the space to the left of the PSOE is weak and divided. What incentives does Sánchez have to go to elections? None. Why is he going to waste three years of legislature if things are going well and he has a project and money to execute it?” analyzes another.

In Sumar they are putting pressure on the PSOE to do more things. “If we want to maintain the social majority we have to maintain the pace of transformation. Sumar needs a Government that governs, the PSOE can afford to go more slowly. The success of Sumar is the Government. Yolanda [Díaz] “It is the only left-wing European leadership that has emerged from the government, from the administration, all the others come from the opposition,” sums up a leader of this group. The socialists insist that only what is sure to come out of the way because it is well negotiated should be brought to Congress.

Sánchez’s statement in the PSOE federal committee a week ago, when he said that he would govern “with or without the support of the legislative power”, is accepted within the Government as a very unfortunate expression, which made it very easy for the opposition to criticize, but they maintain that what he was referring to is that the Cabinet has the money and the project to continue even if the Budgets are rejected.

Because the Executive has a complex majority, always dependent on Junts, but which has not been broken and has allowed it to exceed almost 95% of the more than 500 votes held in Congress since the beginning of the legislature, even though the defeat in the PP’s proposal on Venezuela, last Wednesday was a hard setback for the Government. Junts has not broken any bridges with the PSOE although it sends messages that it will not be easy for it to approve the Budgets. In the middle of the congressional process, and after the blow of being left out of the Generalitat and also seeing how its leader, Carles Puigdemont, is still unable to benefit from the amnesty because the Supreme Court prevents him from doing so, the independentists are debating internally how to continue.

In this context, the Government will move in the coming days to reactivate its majority and regain the initiative. On Monday, Sánchez will explain his plans to his deputies and on Tuesday the Council of Ministers will approve the package of reforms of the so-called democratic regeneration, which ministers Bolaños (PSOE) and Ernest Urtasun (Sumar) have been negotiating for weeks. They are delicate reforms that affect fundamental rights, which will require much debate, but which have been drawn up based on the suggestions of the majority groups and could serve to show that they have not been broken. In fact, this week there are new votes in Congress – a bill on the exchange of criminal records in the EU – and the Government is counting on its majority, including Junts, to push it through.

None of the top-level sources consulted in the Government, in the PSOE, in Sumar, in the PNV, in Junts, in ERC or in EH Bildu, the main allies of the Executive, see a change of cycle or think that there could be a rapprochement with the PP of any of the first two. “The PP is cheating itself if it believes that, it is deceiving itself, there is no chance,” a member of the Government bluntly sums up. In the PNV they are clear: “But how are we going to go with this PP that votes against the transfer of traffic to Navarra when that was agreed by Aznar with UPN 25 years ago? There is nothing to be done with this PP. It has no skill in managing plurinational Spain,” they point out. Beyond the disagreement over Venezuela, and others that there have been and will be in the legislature —the votes lost by the Government add up to 34— the underlying pact between the PSOE and the PNV seems ironclad.

“Let us not confuse public opinion. We have coalition agreements with the PSE to govern in Euskadi and in the Basque provincial councils. And as long as Sánchez’s government complies with the agreements with the PNV, we will be there,” the nationalist spokesman, Aitor Esteban, summed up on Thursday. This summer, Sánchez went to Vitoria, met with the PNV and conveyed the message that there will be a government for a while with or without a budget. And the Basque nationalists are working with this scenario, as they have no interest in changing sides, something that would have no popular support in Euskadi and would not make strategic sense for them either. “Overthrow the government for what? So that the PP comes with Vox? This would not benefit anyone. We know it and Puigdemont knows it, even though they have to make their strategic decisions, and for that they need time,” the PNV summarises.

In Junts, in the midst of an internal pre-congress debate, as is the case with ERC – the PSOE has also called it but it is completely different because Sánchez’s hyper-leadership makes the discussion much more controlled – they also deny that they are thinking of changing sides. The bridges have not been broken, and there are daily negotiations for all votes. What happens is that Junts, unlike the PNV, EH Bildu and even ERC, likes to play on the edge and keep the Government in suspense. In the last great defeat inflicted on it, that of the deficit path in July, its spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, warned Bolaños and Urtasun at the end of a meeting on the democratic regeneration plan, when they were already leaving.

—By the way, we are going to vote against the stability path.

“How?” the two ministers answered simultaneously, stupefied.

Nobody in the government thought that this could happen, and even less that they would find out about it in passing.

Sources from Junts point out that the PSOE is failing to comply with issues that were agreed upon long ago and are public, such as the “comprehensive transfer” of immigration powers, and others that were agreed upon in a more discreet manner. But they are not taking anything for granted either, and last Friday Turull publicly indicated that they are open to negotiating the Budgets, although it will not be easy. Both the Government and other partners assume that convincing Junts will be very complicated. But they do not see it as impossible either.

Once again, judges have a decisive influence on Spanish politics. The Supreme Court’s insistence on denying Puigdemont the amnesty approved by Congress, contrary to what is happening with other leaders in other courts, is straining all relations. The leader of Junts, who has almost absolute control over his party’s decisions, feels that a fundamental part of the investiture pact has not been fulfilled, even if it is not the Government’s fault. This situation will probably be resolved when the Constitutional Court decides on Puigdemont’s request for protection. But there is still plenty of time for that because it must first rule on the amnesty itself.

In any case, the PSOE is already in contact with Junts to try to get it to vote in favour of the deficit path on 26 September, when it is scheduled to go to Congress. And the monthly meetings in Switzerland are continuing, with Puigdemont and his most trusted team sitting on one side against Santos Cerdán and his hard core on the other.

In one of these meetings, the decision to support or reject the Budgets by Junts will most likely come. But it will not be immediate. Even if the path to stability falls on the 26th, the Government will continue and make the Budgets with the previous path and will try again to convince Junts until the end. “Junts has hardly any power in Catalonia. But it does have a lot of power in Madrid, because its seven votes are decisive. If it does not use them and votes no to everything instead of negotiating and getting compensation, what is the logic?” asks a minister. Everyone trusts that Junts will maintain its commitment to 2023 and continue doing politics. But if that does not happen, plan A, Sánchez also has a plan B, and it is not elections. It is to continue ahead with whoever accompanies him, managing what he already has.