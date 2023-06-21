The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, considers “more dangerous” than Vox’s “counter-reformist” agenda is that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, says that gender violence is “the obvious” or that the popular give their votes for him to be president of the Balearic Parliament Gabriel Le Senne, of the far-right party, who years ago declared on social networks that “women are more belligerent because they do not have a penis.”

“The extreme right is more in breaking consensus on gender violence or climate change but more dangerous than Vox defending this counter-reformist agenda is a PP that assumes Vox’s postulates in the first person,” Sánchez pointed out this Tuesday night in an interview in the sixth.

Specifically, he has indicated that “more dangerous” than Vox’s agenda is listening to “Mr. Feijóo say that the obvious does not have to be made visible – the head of the opposition declared on Monday in an interview that sexist violence” is obvious « and, therefore, »the obvious« should not draw attention to the fact that »it is not in the texts«, in reference to his pacts with Vox-, when the great success of feminism and the law against gender violence approved under the socialist administration of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was to make visible a drama that many women suffer in our country ».

Related News



He has also added that “more dangerous” is a PP that allows with “its votes” that there is “a president of the assembly in the Balearic Islands who says that women are more aggressive than men because they do not have a penis”, a PP that “assume intrafamily violence as opposed to gender violence” or a PP that changes “an equality department for a family one as if they were conflicting terms.”

«Since when has the PP started talking about domestic violence? Since when have we heard a PP leader say that what happened to the head of the Vox list for Valencia was a harsh divorce? They are ideas, concepts that the PP has assumed as its own, ”said Sánchez.

In his opinion, this is one of the things that Spain “is playing on 23-J”, a “duo between PP and Vox that is on a counter-reform agenda” of returning “5, 10, 20 or, if it were for Vox, 50 years ago”.

Error in the form, not in the substance



On the other hand, regarding his statements about friends who feel “uncomfortable” with some feminist discourses, Sánchez has defended that he was referring to “demographic studies” and has specified that it is “the way of expressing” some positions on the part of the minister of Equality, Irene Montero, which has caused “there are people who feel uncomfortable”.

“I think not in the background of the policies but in the way of expressing some of the political positions in relation to feminism, by the Minister of Equality in this case, has made some people feel uncomfortable”, Sanchez has stated.

As he has specified, there are demographic studies that show that “there are men and also women who feel uncomfortable with some feminist discourses.” For this reason, she has advocated for “an inclusive feminism, of majorities” that fights for “effective equality between men and women.”

In addition, regarding the statements by the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, about gender being ideology, Sánchez has affirmed that “feminism is a cause that transcends the ideological, that fully touches human rights” and that it would better contribute to this cause if “more inclusive discourses” were made from the left.

“We need to create those channels of regular migration and, why not, circular, where these migrants come here, do their work here and return to their countries to boost their economies,” he pointed out.