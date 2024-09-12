The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, communicated this Thursday (12) to the Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González that his country will continue working in favor of democracy, dialogue and the fundamental rights of the people of Venezuela.

Sánchez received the former Venezuelan presidential candidate – who has requested asylum in Spain – and his daughter, Carolina González, at the Moncloa Palace.

The president had already announced that he would meet with the opposition leader after his trip to China. The meeting at the Moncloa Palace was not officially announced in advance by the head of the Spanish government, who only announced the meeting later on his X social media account.

“I welcome Edmundo González to our country, whom we have welcomed, demonstrating Spain’s humanitarian commitment and solidarity with Venezuelans,” Sánchez wrote, in a post accompanied by images of him strolling through the Moncloa gardens with González and his daughter.

Furthermore, he assured that “Spain continues to work in favor of democracy, dialogue and the fundamental rights of the brotherly people of Venezuela.”

The meeting takes place a day after Congress, at the proposal of the conservative opposition and with the opposing vote of the socialists, asked the government to recognize him as the winner of the last Venezuelan elections.

In response, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, called for the urgent approval of a resolution for the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro to “immediately break all relations” with Spain.

Former anti-Chavista candidate González Urrutia arrived in Madrid last Sunday on a Spanish Air Force plane, after staying for a few days at the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas.

According to Caracas’ Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, the regime “facilitated” the opponent’s departure from Venezuela, “without any conditions or compensation from Nicolás Maduro’s regime”, which was later denied by the Spanish government.

However, despite the meeting between the leaders, the Spanish government does not consider recognizing the opposition’s victory on July 28, as requested by Congress, and refers to the common position maintained by its European Union partners, who continue to demand the electoral records of the elections.

In a statement released through his X account, after arriving in Spain, González Urrutia “deeply” thanked the Spanish government for having welcomed him and his family, a gratitude that his daughter Carolina reiterated when reading a message from her father during a rally held this Wednesday (11) in front of Congress, when the PP’s initiative to recognize the victory of the anti-Chavista leader was being debated. (With EFE Agency)