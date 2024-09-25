New York.- The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said that he considers Mexico to be a sister country, which is why he finds it “absolutely unacceptable that the presence” of King Felipe VI be excluded from the inauguration of the elected President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“The Spanish government considers Mexico to be a sister country,” said the leftist from New York, where he gave a speech at the United Nations.

“We are brother nations and, therefore, we find it absolutely unacceptable that the presence of our Head of State should be excluded, who, by the way, has participated in all the inaugurations, both as Prince and since he was King and Head of State.” Sánchez explained to the media that he feels enormous frustration because he considers both governments to be progressive.

“With López Obrador at the helm and, now, with an elected President, we are also a progressive government,” he said.

Sánchez’s statements came a day after the Spanish Foreign Ministry reported that Mexico had not invited the King to the inauguration. Sheinbaum assured this Wednesday that she did not send an invitation to Felipe VI by refusing to respond to the letter in which the crown was asked to apologize for the abuses committed during the conquest. “When the Spanish crown refuses, not only forgiveness, which makes people great, it does not shame them, but it makes them great, and there is no official response to the President of the Republic, not only to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but to the President of the Republic, representative of the people of Mexico, of the nation, of the Mexican State, then evidently it is not only an insult to the President the man, but to the people of Mexico,” she said. Spain decided not to send any delegation to the inauguration of Sheinbaum, who ruled out breaking relations with the European country. Does she not break relations with Spain?, she was asked. “No, how do you think! No, no, but we need respect, that’s all,” she replied.