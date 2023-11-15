The Spanish socialist leader, Pedro Sanchezcommitted this Wednesday to working both in Spain and in Europe so that Palestine is recognized as a State if he is re-elected as President of the Government.

Sánchez made this statement at the beginning of his speech on the first day of the parliamentary debate being held in Congress to be sworn in as head of the Spanish Executive.

The candidate for the Presidency of the Government of Spain pointed out that This is his “first commitment” for the next legislature, which he will be able to carry out if he is elected in the vote that will take place tomorrow and in which he must obtain the majority support (established at 176 deputies out of a total of 350) of the Chamber.

In his speech, Sánchez demanded that the international community endorse the consideration of Palestine as a State, a demand “justly demanded by the Palestinian people” and that the socialist leader sees as a solution to the conflict.

He also demanded from Israel an “immediate ceasefire” in Palestine, a peace conference so that “diplomacy can make way” and the arrival of humanitarian aid.

Sánchez rejected “the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank” and denounced that international humanitarian law “is clearly not being respected,” while saying he was with Israel in the “rejection and response” to the Hamas terrorist attack on September 7. October and demanded the release of the hostages.

What is the debate about?

The Spanish Congress begins this Wednesday the parliamentary debate for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government, a session that is expected to cause a fight over the amnesty law agreed with the Catalan independentists, whose votes are crucial for the socialist leader to be able to renew his position. .

The debate will last two days and will end tomorrow with the vote in which Sánchez will predictably be elected head of the Spanish Executive.

The elections on July 23 left a very close result between the two majority forces in Spain, the conservative Popular Party (PP), which obtained 136 deputies in Congress out of a total of 350, and the Socialist Party, 122. Both formations They needed the votes of other parties to achieve the absolute majority set at 176.

The investiture debate will begin with the intervention of Sánchez and will continue with that of the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Afterwards, the voices of the representatives of the rest of the parties will be heard in order from greatest to least number of seats.

In his speech to the House, Sánchez will explain his new government program agreed with the leftist, independentist, nationalist and regionalist formations.

The amnesty law that the Socialist Party has already presented in Congress and that directly affects those involved in the Catalan secessionist process of 2017, including the former regional president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, a fugitive from Justice, will be very present in all the interventions. Spanish in Belgium.

Tomorrow the first of the two votes set by the House regulations for this procedure will be held. If a sufficient majority is not achieved, a second one would be held a day later for which Sánchez would need more yeses than noes from the deputies.

If not invested, new elections would be called in January.

Security measures have been reinforced around the Spanish Congress with 1,600 agents in anticipation of possible protests, following the massive demonstrations in recent days against the amnesty law.

(Developing).

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE