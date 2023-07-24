Pedro Sánchez does not contemplate the blockade and the repetition of elections after the result that the elections of July 23 have left. “Spain is a parliamentary democracy with its deadlines and procedures. This democracy will find the formula for governability ”, the leader of the PSOE has taken for granted, according to socialist sources, during the meeting that he has held with the federal leadership of the party. The scenario facing the country is, however, one of potential institutional blockade: the winner of the elections, the PP, would not reach an absolute majority even with the support of Vox, UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition, while the Socialists, in the event that they obtain the support of the ERC, PNV and EH Bildu, would depend on the abstention of Junts —an independence party whose leader, Carles Puigdemont, is on the run from justice— to revalidate the Executive. Sources from the federal executive are blunt: the amnesty for the pro-independence leaders who were convicted for their role in the process and holding a referendum on self-determination are two “impassable” red lines for the PSOE.

The PSOE general secretary has celebrated that “11 million people have voted for advance”, alluding to the 7.8 million votes that his party has received and the three million for Sumar, Yolanda Díaz’s project. After the disaster of the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, Sánchez has even improved the result of the general elections of November 2019, in which he obtained 6,792,199 votes and 120 seats, two fewer than now pending the recount of the foreign vote. “They gave us up for dead and here we are. Do you know when the PSOE wins? When he does not give up ”, Sánchez affirmed according to sources present.

“Spain has said no to involution and backsliding and the PSOE is a reference in Europe and the world. It is not that we have reached 30% of the votes, it is that we have reached 32%”, stressed the president, according to the same sources, in a closed-door meeting that lasted two hours. Sánchez has predicted a “quiet August” and Ferraz leaders believe that next month should be used for all parties to make a calm reading of the result, “from the PP to Junts”. “The elections reflect that there is a plural Spain and some party has to assume it”, they affect the socialist leadership on the strategy that the right has followed in its attempt to reach La Moncloa. “Let people rest and enjoy the holidays”, Sánchez concluded in a brief intervention, in which he recalled that the Cortes will be constituted on August 17. At least until then, the PSOE is in “no rush” to initiate contacts to form an alternative majority to that of the PP.

While waiting for the steps taken by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the sources of the socialist leadership consulted believe that the PP candidate will not appear for a failed investiture. The PSOE does not consider, in any case, facilitating this investiture of Feijóo, although he wields the fact of being the most voted list. Although this issue, according to these sources, has not been addressed at the executive meeting, even the most critical barons agree in rejecting that possibility. Both Ferraz and the territorial leaders of the PSOE are very aware that the PP did not let them govern in Extremadura and the Canary Islands, despite the PSOE being the first force there on 28-M, the same as in provincial capitals such as Valladolid, Toledo, Burgos and a hundred town halls.

Another argument used by the PSOE is that the PP did not facilitate the investiture of Sánchez in the summer of 2019 —there were repeat elections in November—, unlike what the Socialists had done in 2016, when they facilitated the investiture of Mariano Rajoy (with the opposition of Pedro Sánchez). A decision that opened the channel to the PSOE and was the origin of its worst recent crisis, with the resignation of Sánchez as party leader in the convulsive federal committee on October 1 of that year and his re-election with more than half of the votes of the socialist militancy seven months later. “The PP now has to face its contradictions,” remarked one of the heads of the executive, according to socialist sources.

The PSOE leadership, which has begun the meeting by jubilantly pounding the table and celebrating the result, has not made a detailed reading of the results in each community. The dozen members who have asked to speak after the Secretary General have highlighted the numbers achieved after a legislature marked by the pandemic, the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and the attacks that Sánchez has endured from the opposition in a highly polarized climate.

“Today there has only been enthusiastic euphoria and the desire to celebrate,” summed up a member of the executive, in which former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero’s contribution to the campaign was thanked. Zapatero gave 14 rallies and traveled 6,000 kilometers. No one has said anything about the lack of involvement of Felipe González, who has not expressly requested a vote for his party. The meeting ended with applause. “He has gained the feeling of being able to continue winning rights and freedoms, and it is on that basis that we have to work”, stressed the third vice president, Teresa Ribera, upon her arrival at Ferraz. “Spain spoke very clearly, she told him no and stopped the ultra coalition dead in its tracks. It is a day of great joy for all progressive people”, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has expressed in turn. “Spain spoke clearly yesterday and said that it wants to continue advancing,” Pilar Alegría, Minister of Education and spokesperson for the PSOE leadership, seconded him.

The Socialists have been the most voted party in Catalonia, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Navarra and Extremadura. The strength of the PSC in Catalonia has been decisive (it rises from 12 to 19 seats). They have also achieved more deputies than in 2019 in the Canary Islands (from 5 to 6), the Balearic Islands (from 2 to 3), Cantabria (from 1 to 2, attracting PRC voters), Madrid and the Valencian Community (from 10 to 11), the Basque Country (from 4 to 5) and Navarra (from 1 to 2). The PSOE maintains the seats it had in Castilla y León (12), Murcia (3) and La Rioja (2) and loses four in Andalusia (from 25 to 21), three in Galicia (from 10 to 7), two in Aragón (from 6 to 4) and one in Asturias (from 3 to 2), Castilla-La Mancha (from 9 to 8) and Extremadura (from 5 to 4), where they are penalized for the fact that the community gave in a seat in favor of the Valencian Community due to the fall of the population.

