Pedro Sánchez exudes optimism. The acting President of the Government assured this Tuesday, in an informal conversation with the journalists accompanying him on his trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, that he does not contemplate an electoral repetition at all and that his plan A, His plan B and his plan C are exactly the same: the formation of a progressive Executive.

The same day that Congress began the express processing of the reform of the regulations that will allow the use of Catalan, Galician and Basque on an equal footing with Spanish – the first payment from the socialists to the sovereignist forces in exchange for achieve a majority at the Table and smooth the negotiation of the investiture – Sánchez once again showed himself convinced in his ability to articulate a majority that would allow him to continue in the Moncloa.

In any case, the Chief Executive avoided clarifying what steps he is willing to take. The leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, maintains that the amnesty was already agreed in August, precisely when the PSOE secured the support of the pro-independence forces for Francina Armengol as president of the lower house. The Government, in a very measured ambiguity, neither confirms nor denies this point. And Sánchez limited himself to ensuring that, when the time comes, he will speak clearly and everyone will understand him.

He did not even want to confirm that his demand to Junts and ERC is going to be the abandonment of the unilateral route, although he argued that according to the Catalan CIS less than 10% of Catalan society endorses that formula and argued that his responsibility is to respond to 90%. who wants to turn the page on a situation like the one in 2017 that he described as heartbreaking.

Sánchez also made it clear that he is not in the least concerned about the criticism from historic socialists of a formula that erases the crimes of the process and alleged that he is doing exactly the same thing that Felipe González and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero did in their day, modernizing the PSOE, adapting it to the society of the 21st century, and moving the country forward.

Thus, he assumed that the bulk of the party and the militancy support his position, that the bulk of the progressive electorate wants him to do what is necessary to continue the project launched in that legislature and that when the socialist bodies have to speak, they will do so. resounding way to endorse it.