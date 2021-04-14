The criticisms came this time from very different places, not only from the opposition, but also from strategic partners such as the PNV. But the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, insisted in Congress on Wednesday that his intention is not to extend the state of alarm beyond May 8, when it expires, and that he also does not see it necessary to seek other legal alternatives. Sánchez has defended, in the face of doubts expressed by a large part of the Chamber, that the autonomous communities have “sufficient tools” to adopt social restrictions against the pandemic and that the control of these decisions will correspond to the courts. Despite the insistence of different spokesmen to know what is the legal alternative to the state of alarm, Sánchez has limited himself to ruling: “The alternative is vaccination.”

Sánchez has appeared this Wednesday in Parliament to render accounts on the management of the pandemic and the execution plan of the multimillion-dollar European aid funds. In his opening speech, focused above all on sending a message of optimism about the positive effects that the arrival of EU money will have on the Spanish economy this year, the president has already insisted that his “intention” is not to prolong the state of alarm. Despite admitting that until group immunity is achieved “you cannot continue to act as if the virus did not exist”, Sánchez does not see that, except for unforeseen circumstances, it is necessary to prolong the situation of legal exceptionality. As long as 70% of the vaccinated population is not reached, which the Government foresees for the end of August, the president’s recipe is “unity”, “co-governance” with the autonomous communities and “individual responsibility”.

The PP, which in the last year has maintained contradictory positions on the state of alarm, has avoided asking for its extension, but its leader, Pablo Casado, has insisted on demanding an urgent reform of health legislation to give more powers to the autonomous communities . Casado explained that his group has already registered an initiative in this regard and that, according to him, it could be approved in two weeks as a matter of urgency.

Inés Arrimadas, from Ciudadanos, has summoned the president: “You cannot leave here today without explaining what you plan to do on May 9.” Regular partners of the Government have been added to this requirement, starting with the PNV and with it, EH Bildu, PDeCAT, Más País or PRC. PNV spokesman Aitor Esteban, in an unusually incisive tone with the government, has accused Sánchez of planning “recklessness.” Like Ferran Bel, from PDeCAT, he has defended that the autonomous communities do not have the power to apply measures such as curfews and that the end of the legal exception will cause legal uncertainty because the courts can issue contradictory resolutions. Esteban has asked to prolong the state of alarm while negotiating to approve a new legal framework as soon as possible. The position of the most numerous of the Executive’s external allies, ERC, whose deputies and group staff are confined after detecting a positive for covid among them, has yet to be known.

Íñigo Errejón, from Más País, has criticized the “institutional disorder” in the management of the pandemic, while Mertxe Aizpurua, from EH Bildu, has been the clearest in reproaching something that other spokespersons also hinted: that Sánchez’s attitude obeys to a mere strategy before the Madrid elections. “It is insulting to play with your health in the electoral ring,” said Aizpurua crudely. Sánchez has locked himself in his position, although always with the exception of how the pandemic evolves and with it the “scientific recommendations.”

Other groups have limited themselves to congratulating themselves on the end of a state of alarm that, in their view, has only contributed to “attacking individual rights”. In that position, the strangest companies have met: Vox, the CUP and Foro Asturias. The hesitations in the vaccination campaign and the contradictory decisions regarding the risks of adverse effects of some of the drugs have also united the opposition and some government allies in their criticism.

In the middle of the race towards the Madrid elections on May 4, the debate has brought Sánchez into a frontal clash with the right. Casado began his speech by blurting out to the president: “Who do you think you are?” And shortly after he has even branded it as “jinx”. In the reply, Sánchez has accused him of “wanting to overthrow the Government taking advantage of the pandemic.” After exchanging reproaches and sarcasms, the leader of the PP has closed his reply by inviting the president to get vaccinated together to “give peace of mind” to the population. Both the popular leader and, in a much more exalted tone, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, have reproached the president for opening his speech, recalling that this Wednesday, April 14, marks the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Republic. Abascal has dedicated a good part of his speeches to commenting on the incidents during a rally of his party in Vallecas with members of anti-fascist groups and has wielded from the rostrum one of the cobblestones that, he says, were thrown at him.