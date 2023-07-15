Pedro Sánchez reached the middle of the campaign, this Saturday, weakened by what in his own party they describe as the “fiasco” of the debate with Alberto Núñez Feijóo. His performance left a bitter taste in the socialist ranks, but beyond the emotional shock of seeing him faltering and ineffective against the same rival whom he boasted of having clearly prevailed in his duels in the Senate, is the inability to get out of that corner of the quadrilateral in the following days which had begun to create the most concern. To those who feel this way, the head of the Executive tried to send them today, from Valencia, the message that, although he may seem so, he has not lost faith in himself.

In one of the few rallies in which he will participate in this atypical campaign -in which he has toured more sets and recording studios than town squares- and when even the most favorable polls place him almost four points behind the PP, Sánchez has appealed to his own history of victories “against the odds” to try to generate morale for a comeback: the battle for the general secretary of the PSOE first against Eduardo Madina and then against Susana Díaz; the motion of no confidence against Mariano Rajoy or (although in this case the prognosis was favorable) the general ones of 2019.

The Valencian Community is not just any territory for the PSOE. The 28-M was the main stronghold to protect and, despite the fact that the candidacy of former president Ximo Puig improved his results compared to four years ago by almost 50,000 votes, the collapse of his partners made it impossible to reissue the Botanical agreements that They took him to the Generalitat. The popular Carlos Mazón took a few days to seal a government pact with Vox and this week he was sworn in.

With that experience fresh in their memory, both Puig and Sánchez today called for a useful vote – “voting for the PSOE is the only guarantee that Spain will continue to advance”, warned the president – but also for massive participation. «There are many people, women and men who have decided who they would vote for, the PSOE, but they do not know if they will. I say to all of them: an abstention is a setback like voting for the PP and Vox. You have to go vote », he also remarked.

“The PP is the problem!”



Like former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero the day before, Puig also tried to neutralize the idea that a comfortable victory for the PP could be, as Núñez Feijóo himself puts it, the “solution” for those who do not want to see Santiago Abascal’s party in the Executive. “Our problem is no longer Vox, the PP is the problem of Spain!” He proclaimed. “It’s not a joke,” Sánchez added.

“As responsible are those who propose these people – he said, referring to Vox positions that have distinguished themselves by statements that deny the existence of climate change or gender violence – as those who vote for these people to occupy those positions of responsibility ». “That is called giving in to machismo and that is the big difference, that we agree with whomever it takes to advance rights and freedoms and they agree with Vox to curtail freedoms,” he settled in reference to his alliances with ERC or Bildu, about which the opposition has built a good part of its campaign.