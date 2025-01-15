Those from Puigdemont warn that there will be consequences, but they will not support a motion of censure

01/14/2025



Updated at 8:07 p.m.





Carles Puigdemont does not let go of the pressure on the question of trust to which he wants Pedro Sánchez to submit, but the Government is not up for the job. On Thursday, the Congress Board holds its first meeting of the year in an ordinary manner and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only