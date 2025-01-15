Those from Puigdemont warn that there will be consequences, but they will not support a motion of censure
Carles Puigdemont does not let go of the pressure on the question of trust to which he wants Pedro Sánchez to submit, but the Government is not up for the job. On Thursday, the Congress Board holds its first meeting of the year in an ordinary manner and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Sánchez #resists #Junts #ultimatum #issue #trust
Leave a Reply